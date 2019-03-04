Log in
Ghosn's lawyers hand dossier to U.N. human rights office showing violations: lawyer

03/04/2019 | 09:59am EST

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn's lawyers have submitted a dossier to the United Nations' human rights office in Geneva which showed that the former head of Renault's rights had been violated during detention in Japan, one his lawyers said on Monday.

A team of lawyers had handed a complete dossier showing violations of fundamental rights to the high commissioner for human rights in charge of investigating arbitrary detentions, Francois Zimeray said reading from a statement.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; Editing by Bate Felix)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.60% 635 End-of-day quote.11.01%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.09% 963.3 End-of-day quote.12.52%
RENAULT 0.25% 60.79 Real-time Quote.11.18%
