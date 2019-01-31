Log in
Ghosn still in 'very difficult' conditions in Japan cell: lawyer

01/31/2019 | 03:04am EST
Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn remains in very difficult conditions in his Japanese prison cell, Ghosn's French-based lawyer Jean-Yves Leborgne told French radio station RTL on Thursday.

"The conditions are extremely difficult," said Leborgne.

Leborgne added he hoped to be able to see Ghosn soon, and that as far as he was aware, Ghosn had not been able to meet any family members. He also expressed hopes Ghosn may still be able to be released on bail.

Ghosn has been held in custody in Japan since last November, after being arrested on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

Ghosn, who spearheaded a turnaround at Nissan turnaround two decades ago, had pushed for a deeper tie-up between Nissan and Renault, including possibly a full merger, despite strong reservations at the Japanese corporation.

His arrest has clouded the outlook for closer ties between Nissan and Renault, along with Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the third member of the automaking alliance.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.75% 660 End-of-day quote.15.38%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.53% 913.6 End-of-day quote.6.72%
RENAULT 0.85% 61.66 Real-time Quote.12.12%
