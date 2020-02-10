Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ghosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay - lawyers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's news conference in Beirut

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former auto executive, used a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi to inflate his pay, effectively clawing back a cut to his declared wages, and to cover a personal tax debt, lawyers for the firms said on Monday.

Ghosn, former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, was arrested in Japan in 2018 on financial misconduct charges but fled to Lebanon last December.

He has denied any wrong-doing, including concerning the way he was compensated, and has since launched court cases against the companies, arguing he was fired unlawfully. One of the cases is in the Netherlands, where the Japanese companies made new submissions on Monday.

Ghosn granted himself a salary and bonus worth 7.3 million euros ($8 million) in total without the knowledge of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi, the lawyers said.

The companies had previously challenged these payments.

The lawyers alleged in the arguments submitted to the Dutch court that Ghosn had awarded himself that compensation through the Nissan-Mitsubishi joint venture to offset a cut in his publicly-declared earnings, to which he had agreed when stepping down as Nissan CEO in April 2017.

Representatives of Ghosn's legal team said the allegations of unknown or unjust payments were unfounded. They attended the hearing at the Amsterdam District Court, which was linked to Ghosn's unlawful dismissal lawsuit.

"We don't dispute that Mr Ghosn received a good salary", attorney Roeland de Mol said. "But he had the heavy task of getting French and Japanese companies to cooperate. He didn't retire to go play golf after he stepped down as Nissan CEO."

Nissan-Mitsubishi lawyer Eelco Meerdink said there was also evidence that Ghosn made the alliance pay a personal French tax debt of 498,000 euros in 2018, and that he had arranged a "pre-payment" of his 2019 salary in 2018 to avoid a scheduled increase in Dutch income tax rates.

'READY FOR A FIGHT'

The allegations came as Ghosn's legal team challenged his dismissal by Nissan and Mitsubishi during the court hearing in Amsterdam, the first public session on the case after the former executive launched a suit against the companies last July.

Ghosn is seeking 15 million euros in damages from the Japanese carmakers, who, he alleges, violated Dutch labour laws.

Ghosn's lawyers argued for the release of internal documents relating to his dismissal following an Nissan-Mitsubishi inquiry, which the carmakers used to substantiate his dismissal on allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn's legal team claims he was unfairly dismissed as chairman of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, a Dutch-registered entity, because the details of the allegations were not shared with him. His lawyers say the documents will show the companies were aware of his activities.

"Nissan and Mitsubishi publicly shamed Ghosn," de Mol told the court. "Their reports and accusations were never put to Ghosn. There was no due process."

De Mol said he was pushing for "a full debate on the reasons of Ghosn's dismissal. We need the information in his file to be able to do that. Mr. Ghosn is ready for a fight."

Nissan-Mitsubishi lawyer Meerdink dismissed the demands by Ghosn's legal team, saying the reasons for the executive's dismissal were clear, and that his lawyers were "going on a fishing expedition".

The Amsterdam court said it would postpone any decision on documents until Nissan and Mitsubishi file their case on the reasons for Ghosn's dismissal, which is expected on March 26.

($1 = 0.9133 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Additonal reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Anthony Deutsch and Sarah White; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis)

By Bart H. Meijer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.54% 2920 End-of-day quote.1.53%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.95% 425 End-of-day quote.-5.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.31% 596.1 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
RENAULT -2.40% 34.195 Real-time Quote.-16.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
09:29aGhosn used Nissan-Mitsubishi venture to inflate pay - lawyers
RE
09:15aNISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
08:37aNissan to halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus
RE
08:23aNISSAN MOTOR : to halt plant in Japan as virus disrupts supply from China
AQ
06:28aCarmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
02/08Raab wants Japan trade deal this year, Tokyo wants food restrictions lifted
RE
02/07Renault to halt output at South Korean unit due to China supply disruptions
RE
02/07NISSAN MOTOR : Coronavirus outbreak hits Japanese firms in China
AQ
02/07Carmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
02/07DONGFENG MOTOR : Nissan's China sales fell 12% in January as coronavirus epidemi..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 581 B
EBIT 2020 146 B
Net income 2020 126 B
Debt 2020 6 577 B
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 298 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 735,22  JPY
Last Close Price 596,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.49%21 523
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.46%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-5.57%91 512
DAIMLER AG-13.14%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.11%47 621
BMW AG-11.55%46 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group