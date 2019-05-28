Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

How Renault, Fiat Chrysler could save through sharing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

(Reuters) - If French automaker Renault green-lights a proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the companies almost immediately could begin saving money by consolidating components and basic structures on many of their most popular vehicles, an industry analyst said on Tuesday.

The synergies could multiply if they invite Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co, currently Renault's alliance partner, to join the merger, according to a former Renault and Nissan executive.

Renault and Italian-American rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are in talks to tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world's third-biggest automaker.

A Renault-Fiat Chrysler combination "would mean a greater sharing of parts (which) could really boost the profitability of Fiat Chrysler's smaller vehicles," said Sam Fiorani, vice president, AutoForecast Solutions.

Building similar models on a common vehicle architecture, Fiorani said, "would give both companies a lot more freedom in manufacturing. They could mix brands and vehicle sizes on the same assembly line, switch vehicles between plants to balance production, and even shift production from one country to another, depending on changes in demand, tariffs or other considerations."

Fiorani said Fiat Chrysler could benefit from sharing the French automaker's expertise in electric vehicles and powertrains, where Renault and Nissan have jointly invested more than $5 billion (4 billion pounds). These are areas in which Fiat Chrysler has little in the way of components or intellectual property.

Another sector that is ripe for consolidation is light commercial vehicles, where Renault and Fiat Chrysler could build a variety of vans in several sizes on common platforms that could be assembled and sold in global markets.

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG began their alliance discussions a year ago by focusing on potential collaboration in light commercial vehicles.

GETTING NISSAN'S BLESSING

Fiorani said Renault's CMF architecture, which was jointly developed with Nissan and underpins many of Renault's passenger cars and crossovers, could be used by Fiat Chrysler on a wide variety of vehicles. As an example, he said the CMF could provide a new foundation for at least five Jeep models, including the Renegade, Compass and Cherokee, which now are based on four different platforms.

A hurdle to implementing the merger is all the intellectual property - including the CMF vehicle architecture - that is shared between Renault and Nissan, said Patrick Pelata, a veteran of the two automakers' alliance who was formerly Renault's chief operating officer.

"They will need Nissan’s agreement for it to be used by Fiat Chrysler,” Pelata told BFM radio on Tuesday. “Nobody’s talking about that right now, but it’s an important subject.”

Renault would not likely be interested in sharing Fiat Chrysler's body-on-frame platforms, which underpin the automaker's big pickups and SUVs in North America, Fiorani said.

"But if Nissan is invited to join the merger, that could open up new possibilities," he said. "Nissan could use Fiat Chrysler's full-size truck platform for its next-generation Titan and Armada, while Fiat Chrysler could use Nissan's mid-size truck platform for the next-generation Dakota and Durango."

Fiorani said it likely would take at least two years after a Renault-Fiat Chrysler merger is approved before the arrival of the first new vehicles built on shared architectures.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Paul Lienert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 7.35% 13.8 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.89% 12.26 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.30% 765 End-of-day quote.-10.64%
RENAULT 0.84% 56.5 Real-time Quote.2.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
04:07pHow Renault, Fiat Chrysler could save through sharing
RE
12:58pFrance wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
RE
12:53pKey challenges facing a Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger
AQ
12:51pFrance wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
RE
11:23aNISSAN MOTOR : to cut CEO's pay for overlooking Ghosn's alleged misconduct
AQ
10:55aNISSAN MOTOR : e.dams takes fifth pole and third podium; Buemi stars in German F..
AQ
10:18aBlindsided by FCA-Renault talks, Nissan risks being left by the roadside
RE
06:40aNISSAN MOTOR : 'Leaf batteries will outlast car'
AQ
06:25aIndustry experts to headline Autocar's Great British Women in the Car Industr..
AQ
05:13aRENAULT : Why the proposed Fiat-Renault merger is a tempting match | IOL Motorin..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,42%
P/E ratio 2020 7,82
P/E ratio 2021 6,49
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capitalization 3 156 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 893  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.64%28 807
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.05%195 187
VOLKSWAGEN3.70%81 217
DAIMLER AG3.90%57 079
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.82%46 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About