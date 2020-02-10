Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
News 


In Dutch court, fugitive Ghosn fights for document release

02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut

Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former automotive executive, on Monday argued in a Dutch court for the release of internal documents relating to his dismissal by Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn, former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, was arrested in Japan in 2018 but fled to Lebanon last December.

He launched a court case in the Netherlands against the Japanese carmakers in July, arguing his firing was unlawful.

Monday's hearing at the Amsterdam District Court was the first public session in the case. Ghosn is seeking 15 million euros ($17 million) in damages from the carmakers, who he says violated Dutch labor laws.

A lawyer for Nissan-Mitsubishi dismissed demands by Ghosn's legal team for documents to be released.

Ghosn's lawyers claim he was unfairly dismissed as chairman of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, a Dutch-registered entity, because the details of the allegations were not shared with him.

"Nissan and Mitsubishi publicly shamed Ghosn," attorney lawyer Roeland de Mol told the court. "Their reports and accusations were never put to Ghosn. There was no due process."

De Mol said Ghosn wants "a full debate on the reasons of Ghosn's dismissal. We need the information in his file to be able to do that. Mr. Ghosn is ready for a fight."

Ghosn is seeking access to documents relating to internal Nissan and Mitsubishi investigations, which the carmakers used to substantiate his dismissal on allegations of financial misconduct.

His defense team has argued the documents will show the companies were aware of Ghosn's activities.

Lawyer Eelco Meerdink, representing Nissan-Mitsubishi, said Ghosn's legal team was "going on a fishing expedition".

"Their requests are very broad. And it can be no surprise that there are many reasons why we cannot agree to them," he said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Additonal reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis)

By Bart H. Meijer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.54% 2920 End-of-day quote.1.53%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.95% 425 End-of-day quote.-5.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.31% 596.1 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
RENAULT -0.37% 34.855 Real-time Quote.-16.89%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 581 B
EBIT 2020 146 B
Net income 2020 126 B
Debt 2020 6 577 B
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 333 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 735,22  JPY
Last Close Price 596,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.49%21 523
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.46%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-5.57%91 512
DAIMLER AG-13.14%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.11%47 621
BMW AG-11.55%46 690
