Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's Salvini says Rome should take stake in combined FCA-Renault group 'if required'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday the Rome government should take a stake in a combined Fiat Chrysler- Renault group if necessary, given the importance of the car sector for the domestic economy.

Fiat Chrysler pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault on Monday to tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world's third-biggest automaker.

A prominent lawmaker for Salvini's League party said earlier on Monday the Italian government would defend national interests in a possible tie-up between the two groups and could ask for a stake to balance out the French state's holding.

France has a 15 percent stake in Renault, which would be reduced to around 7.5 percent under the proposed merger plan.

"It's a brilliant operation which I hope will be completed," Salvini told reporters.

Asked if Rome should take a stake in the merged group, he said: "If an Italian institutional presence were required, it would absolutely be our duty to grant it given that the auto sector is fundamental for economic growth in our country."

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 7.98% 12.37 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.04% 486 End-of-day quote.-15.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.94% 740.6 End-of-day quote.-13.49%
RENAULT 12.09% 56.03 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:12pItaly's Salvini says Rome should take stake in combined FCA-Renault group 'if..
RE
12:06pRENAULT : Nissan could be sidelined by potential Fiat-Renault merger | IOL Motor..
AQ
11:45aRENAULT : Nissan could be sidelined by potential Fiat-Renault merger
AQ
11:41aAdjudicator says any security defence of U.S. auto tariffs at WTO 'very diffi..
RE
11:21aNISSAN MOTOR : LEAF Autech to go on sale in Japan; Customized model adds exclusi..
AQ
11:21aNISSAN MOTOR : and Delta enable EV-home charging in Thailand; Landmark partnersh..
AQ
11:20aBoutique bank run by Macron donor could help tackle hurdles to Fiat/Renault d..
RE
11:17aFIAT'S EXPERIENCE WITH CHRYSLER SHOW : FCA chairman
RE
10:59aFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
10:49aFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 885  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-13.49%28 592
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About