Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan April domestic auto sales slump nearly 30% as virus saps demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:36am EDT
A man waits to cross a street in front of Shinjuku station in Tokyo

Japanese auto sales fell 28.6% in April from the same period a year ago, industry data showed on Friday, as vehicle purchases dropped after a state of emergency was called earlier in the month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The data is the latest indicator to show the widening impact of the virus on the world's third-largest economy. Sales totalled 270,393 vehicles last month, data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association representing dealers of so-called "kei" mini cars showed.

That compared to sales of 378,687 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Most cars sold in Japan are produced domestically.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 5.13% 2610.5 End-of-day quote.0.81%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.34% 612 End-of-day quote.2.00%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 4.81% 305 End-of-day quote.2.01%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.65% 369.8 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
SUBARU CORPORATION 3.97% 2175 End-of-day quote.0.93%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 9.33% 3469 End-of-day quote.4.87%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.28% 6666 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
01:36aJapan April domestic auto sales slump nearly 30% as virus saps demand
RE
04/30Nissan plans to restart output at UK's biggest car factory in June
RE
04/30Renault puts historic Boulogne property up for sale - sources
RE
04/30Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020 of Ghand..
AQ
04/30EXCLUSIVE : Nissan shakes off virus woes in China sales with rebound in April - ..
RE
04/30EXCLUSIVE : Nissan shakes off virus woes in China sales with rebound in April - ..
RE
04/29RENAULT MAY CUT SUB-CONTRACTORS TO S : sources
RE
04/29NISSAN MOTOR : Set to Report First Annual Deficit in 11 Years
DJ
04/28Financial results of Ghandhara Nissan Limited for Quarter ended March 31, 202..
AQ
04/28March global sales slump spells trouble ahead for Japan's carmakers
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 978 B
EBIT 2020 -1 646 M
Net income 2020 -17 646 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 -77,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 1 447 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 498,33  JPY
Last Close Price 369,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.68%13 523
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.26%174 239
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%76 708
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.81%40 209
BMW AG-23.89%39 168
DAIMLER AG-34.29%37 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group