NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Japan car sales recovering after big fall in April, May - Nissan executive

06/23/2020 | 10:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said that car sales in Japan were recovering after a drop in demand in April and May due to the impact of the coronavirus.

"If you look at the market, in April and May there was a big decline in demand, but this is recovering sharply," Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino said during a livestreamed event to launch the e-Power version of the automaker's Kicks SUV crossover model for the Japan market.

"If this situation lasts, we believe demand will return to pre-coronavirus levels," she added.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

