Japan government to work with carmakers, suppliers to minimise virus impact

02/20/2020 | 02:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Subaru await export in a port in Yokohama

Japan's economy ministry on Thursday said it would set up a team including the country's automakers, suppliers and the government to discuss and prepare measures to minimise any impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its auto industry.

"It's too early to see any major impact from the outbreak, but we don't want to be late in any response, if needed," said Futoshi Kono, head of the automobile section at the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

Output at some Chinese plants operated by Japanese automakers and their suppliers remains suspended as China's manufacturing sector struggles to restart after an extended Lunar New Year break, hindered by travel and quarantine restrictions imposed to curb the epidemic.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.07% 2975 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.11% 883 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.73% 406 End-of-day quote.-10.18%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.00% 504.6 End-of-day quote.-19.99%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.67% 7543 End-of-day quote.-0.74%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 348 B
EBIT 2020 121 B
Net income 2020 100 B
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 974 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 504,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-19.99%17 774
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.74%188 304
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.47%92 585
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-4.59%49 901
DAIMLER AG-13.37%49 398
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.00%46 653
