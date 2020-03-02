Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:34am EST
A maintenance worker checks a car in Tokyo

Japanese auto sales fell 10.3% in February from the same period a year ago, industry data showed on Monday, amid growing concerns about production stoppages and the difficulty of procuring parts from China due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The data is likely the latest indicator to show the widening impact of the new virus on the world's third-largest economy. Sales totalled 430,185 vehicles last month, data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association representing dealers of so-called "kei" mini cars.

That compared to sales of 479,427 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Most cars sold in Japan are produced domestically.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Yuki Nitta; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.73% 2924 End-of-day quote.0.43%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -1.81% 2744 End-of-day quote.-1.08%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.08% 376 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.39% 470.3 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
NITTA CORPORATION -2.89% 2555 End-of-day quote.-1.35%
SUBARU CORPORATION -3.58% 2719.5 End-of-day quote.-2.18%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.66% 5920 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.13% 7384 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:34aJapanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen
RE
03/01Chinese cities offer incentives to revive car sales after coronavirus hits ma..
RE
02/28NISSAN MOTOR : ordered to pay 2.4 bil. yen fine over Ghosn pay scandal
AQ
02/28Japan minister flying to Lebanon to make case for Ghosn's return
RE
02/28Japan minister flying to Lebanon to make case for Ghosn's return
RE
02/27China's February factory PMI seen at lowest since 2009 as coronavirus slams p..
RE
02/26NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for January 2020
PU
02/22Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02/22Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ
DJ
02/22Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 290 B
EBIT 2020 108 B
Net income 2020 89 046 M
Debt 2020 6 502 B
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 1 814 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 667,44  JPY
Last Close Price 463,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.13%16 746
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.23%182 449
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.56%83 119
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.43%45 018
DAIMLER AG-23.96%44 168
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.67%43 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group