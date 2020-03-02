Japanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen

The data is likely the latest indicator to show the widening impact of the new virus on the world's third-largest economy. Sales totalled 430,185 vehicles last month, data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association representing dealers of so-called "kei" mini cars.

That compared to sales of 479,427 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Most cars sold in Japan are produced domestically.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Yuki Nitta; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)