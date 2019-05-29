Japanese partners not left in the dark on Renault talks with FCA, Mitsubishi says

"If the intention was to leave us out, they wouldn't have come all this way to explain their position, would they?" Osamu Masuko told reporters, following a meeting of top executives from Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi.

"For us, the fact that they are explaining their position to us means that they want us to be a part of their plan," he said.

Masuko said he was directly informed by Renault of its plans to merge with Fiat Chrysler for the first time earlier on Wednesday. FCA announced the plan on Monday.

