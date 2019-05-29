Log in
Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
News 
News

Japanese partners not left in the dark on Renault talks with FCA, Mitsubishi says

0
05/29/2019 | 11:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese partners of Renault SA have not been left in the dark by the automaker over its merger talks with Fiat Chrysler, the chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday.

"If the intention was to leave us out, they wouldn't have come all this way to explain their position, would they?" Osamu Masuko told reporters, following a meeting of top executives from Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi.

"For us, the fact that they are explaining their position to us means that they want us to be a part of their plan," he said.

Masuko said he was directly informed by Renault of its plans to merge with Fiat Chrysler for the first time earlier on Wednesday. FCA announced the plan on Monday.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.22% 12.11 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 5.95% 516 End-of-day quote.-9.79%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.31% 765.1 End-of-day quote.-10.63%
RENAULT 0.62% 56.85 Real-time Quote.3.57%
Income Statement Evolution
