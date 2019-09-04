Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 11:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is seen behind an electronic board showing the Nikkei average after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced to a one month-high on Thursday as investors cheered some easing tension in Hong Kong, British lawmakers' vote against a "no-deal" Brexit and signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei average <.N225> gained as much as 2.5% to 21,157.15 in the morning session, its highest level since Aug. 2, while the broader Topix rose as much as 2.3% to 1,540.59, its highest in a month.

Risk appetites were improved by news that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew an extradition bill that had triggered months of often violent protests in the Asian financial hub and that British lawmakers voted to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

The market extended early gains after Beijing said China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in Washington in early October.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 subsectors were in positive territory as the market attracted hefty purchases across the board.

Cyclical sectors were particularly in demand, with sea transport <.ISHIP.T>, electrical machinery <.IELEC.T> and precision machinery <.IPRCS.T> the top three performing subindexes on the Topix, up between 3.2 and 3.7%.

Other notable movers include TSE REIT index <.TREIT>, edging up 0.3% higher to hit a fresh 12-year high since 2007.

M3 Inc soared 11.4% and Tokyo Dome Corp dived 7.0% after index provider Nikkei announced it will drop the baseball stadium operator from the Nikkei 225 share average and replace it with the medical-related service provider, from Oct 1.

Candidates which did not make the list were down, due to disappointment. Kakaku.com, Zozo and Nintendo shed 5.5%, 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Nissan Motor Co gained 2.6% despite media reports quoting its chief executive as admitting to improperly receiving stock-related compensation, in the latest case of financial misconduct among executives at Japan's second-largest automaker.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAKU.COM INC 1.60% 2604 End-of-day quote.36.91%
M3 INC 1.22% 2232 End-of-day quote.57.18%
NIKKEI 225 0.12% 20649.14 Real-time Quote.3.45%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 2.59% 41580 End-of-day quote.46.36%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.74% 644.9 End-of-day quote.-24.67%
TOKYO DOME CORPORATION 0.94% 1071 End-of-day quote.16.29%
ZOZO INC 0.19% 2061 End-of-day quote.4.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
11:11pJapanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade..
RE
10:49pNISSAN MOTOR : chief got dubious payments but says he didn't know
AQ
10:06pNissan CEO, others received excess compensation in violation of rules - sourc..
RE
10:02pNISSAN MOTOR : CEO Saikawa admits receiving improper payment - Jiji
RE
09:50pHIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan CEO Saikawa admits receiving improper payment - Jiji
RE
09:03pURGENT : Nissan CEO Saikawa admits accepting more pay than he was entitled
AQ
11:13aNISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
11:13aURGENT : Nissan CEO Saikawa may have received more pay than entitled: sources
AQ
10:32aMorocco’s trade deficit deepens 4.3% year/year Jan-July
RE
05:45aHow U.S. Banks Took Over the World
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 862 B
EBIT 2020 183 B
Net income 2020 171 B
Debt 2020 6 760 B
Yield 2020 5,94%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 2 524 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 760,79  JPY
Last Close Price 644,90  JPY
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-24.67%24 260
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.56%186 046
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.30%81 075
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.34%52 697
DAIMLER AG-6.28%50 471
BMW AG-14.57%42 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group