Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mazda first quarter profit disappoints, hurt by weak U.S., China sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:11am EDT
A Mazda logo is seen at a showroom of a dealership in Merignac

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp reported a 79% drop in quarterly operating profit, falling significantly short of estimates, as it continues to struggle with declining U.S. and Chinese sales, while a strengthening yen also cut into its bottom line.

Operating profit at Japan's No.5 automaker was 7.0 billion yen ($64 million) in the first quarter ended June, versus around 33 billion yen a year ago and less than half of an average forecast for 18.5 billion yen from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Mazda, however, reiterated its forecast for a 33% rise in operating profit to 110 billion yen in the year ending March.

Thursday's profit announcement marks Mazda's poorest first-quarter operating performance since the June 2012 quarter.

The automaker has been struggling with falling demand for its cars over the past year or so, while it is also recovering from flood-related damage to its factories in Japan that led to a quarterly loss in the July quarter of 2018.

The Nikkei business daily on Wednesday had reported that operating profit at the company would fall around 70% for the quarter due to lower sales in the United States.

Mazda posted global sales of 353,000 units for the quarter, down 12% from a year ago. Its sales in the United States, its biggest market, fell 15% to 68,000 units, while in China, Mazda sold 54,000 vehicles, down 21% on the year.

A trade war between the top two economies and slowing growth in China, the world's biggest auto market, have prompted a broad-based sales downturn in the global auto sector.

Automakers are grappling with easing demand for cars just as they must invest heavily in new technologies including electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a major industry shift away from car ownership. Many of Mazda's rivals at home and abroad have been reporting disappointing quarterly results, with Nissan and Ford also announcing job cuts and possible plant closures earlier this month.

p>For a link to an interactive graph on Mazda's operating profit, click onhttps://tmsnrt.rs/313WKYp

The United States is a key source of revenue for Mazda, but it imports all its vehicles sold there, exposing it to a threatened hike in U.S. tariffs on imported cars from Japan.

To limit its vulnerability to possible tariffs and currency fluctuations, Mazda is investing in a new plant in the U.S. state of Alabama, a joint project with Toyota.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Naomi Tajitsu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.21% 9.53 Delayed Quote.24.84%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP -1.78% 1079 End-of-day quote.-1.82%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 21540.99 Real-time Quote.8.47%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.31% 710.8 End-of-day quote.-16.97%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.17% 7024 End-of-day quote.13.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:11aMazda first quarter profit disappoints, hurt by weak U.S., China sales
RE
02:48aNorth American Business Powers Fiat Chrysler Results -- WSJ
DJ
12:30aSales slumps in China, India clobber automakers banking on Asia for growth
RE
07/31Fiat Chrysler defies slowdown thanks to North America performance
RE
07/31Fiat Chrysler CEO says it has strong momentum into second half
RE
07/31Fiat Chrysler defies slowdown thanks to North America performance
RE
07/31Brexit meltdown? UK car investment tumbles but consumers resilient
RE
07/31Brexit meltdown? UK car investment tumbles but consumers resilient
RE
07/31ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slumps to hal..
RE
07/30FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 084 B
EBIT 2020 225 B
Net income 2020 226 B
Debt 2020 6 766 B
Yield 2020 5,82%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 2 781 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 799,21  JPY
Last Close Price 710,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-16.97%25 612
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%186 588
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 854
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 346
DAIMLER AG2.15%56 330
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group