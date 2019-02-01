Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Motors beats view with 38 percent profit jump on SE Asia sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:32am EST
FILE PHOTO - Mitsubishi Motors Corp's logo on a car and its company headquarters are seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp reported a 38 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit that beat expectations as the automaker's global vehicle sales rose, particularly in its main market of Southeast Asia.

Japan's sixth-biggest automaker posted a 28.1 billion yen ($257.96 million) operating profit for October-December, up from 20.4 billion yen a year ago and exceeding the average 25 billion forecast in a survey of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Mitsubishi's seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year profit growth came as strong sales in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines offset weakness in the United States and China.

Global sales came in at 300,000 units, up from 279,000 units a year ago. Southeast Asia sales rose 12 percent.

Mitsubishi generates less sales in the United States and China than its larger domestic rivals, and as a result it has been relatively insulated from a slowdown in demand in the world's top two vehicle markets.

The automaker for years has focused on growing sales in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, where demand for family cars from a growing middle class has bolstered sales. The region accounts for roughly one-quarter of its global sales.

Mitsubishi Motors kept intact its forecast for full-year operating profit of 110 billion yen.

Mitsubishi and its partners Nissan Motor Co and France's Renault SA are grappling with the fallout from the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the group's former chairman who is facing charges of financial misconduct in Japan.

Mitsubishi and Nissan, which owns a controlling stake in its smaller partner, accuse Ghosn of improperly receiving $9 million in compensation from a joint venture set up by the two companies.

Ghosn faces legal charges in Japan related to allegations that he temporarily transferred personal losses onto Nissan's books and understated his annual salary over the course of eight years. He denies the charges and has been held in custody since his first arrest in late November.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.97% 673 End-of-day quote.17.66%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.44% 926.8 End-of-day quote.8.26%
RENAULT 1.10% 62.51 Real-time Quote.13.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:35aMitsubishi Motors beats view with 38 percent profit jump on Southeast Asia sa..
RE
03:32aMitsubishi Motors beats view with 38 percent profit jump on SE Asia sales
RE
02:22aNISSAN MOTOR : Ex-Nissan chairman, 64, arrested over $70m fraud blames plot and ..
AQ
01/31NISSAN MOTOR : Stallion adds Kicks to Nissan SUV lineup
AQ
01/31JUST IN : ZETDC boosts fleet
AQ
01/31UPDATE2 : Nissan, Renault reaffirm commitment to maintaining alliance
AQ
01/31Factbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
01/31NISSAN MOTOR : Two De Soto men arrested after confrontation on I-44 in Eureka
AQ
01/31RENAULT : Ghosn's French lawyer says client should name Nissan enemies
AQ
01/31NISSAN MOTOR : Two De Soto men arrested after confrontation on I-44 in Eureka
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 795 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 564 B
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89
P/E ratio 2020 6,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 912 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 056  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.26%35 922
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.01%199 083
VOLKSWAGEN6.98%86 222
DAIMLER12.52%63 684
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.65%55 172
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.90%54 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.