Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Motors slashes full-year profit forecast on slowing car sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:27am EST
A Mitsubishi signage is pictured next to a Mitsubishi electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday cut its full-year profit outlook by 67% as it expects sluggish demand in North America and China will continue, while a strong yen and research and development costs will also hurt the automaker's bottom line.

Japan's sixth-largest automaker now expects operating profit to come in at 30.0 billion yen in the year to March, down from a previous forecast for 90.0 billion yen. The new outlook would be Mitsubishi's lowest profit since the year ended March 2017.

The downgrade comes after Mitsubishi, in which Nissan Motor Co holds a controlling stake, reported a 78% plunge in operating profit during the July-September quarter to 6.3 billion yen, lower than a mean forecast for 16.26 billion yen from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

It joins a growing number of Japanese automakers which are bracing for lower profitability. Earlier on Wednesday, Subaru Corp lowered its annual profit forecast due to a stronger yen and a cut in domestic output due to a major typhoon last month.

Mazda Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have also cut their respective outlooks within the past month due to slowing demand for their cars.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.11% 1014 End-of-day quote.-7.73%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.31% 2740 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 4.84% 520 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.92% 702.8 End-of-day quote.-17.91%
RENAULT -1.17% 46.275 Real-time Quote.-14.05%
SUBARU CORPORATION 0.45% 3136 End-of-day quote.37.73%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 1.53% 794 End-of-day quote.45.16%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.44% 5347 End-of-day quote.-0.37%
TOHO CO., LTD. -0.34% 4400 End-of-day quote.12.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
03:27aMitsubishi Motors slashes full-year profit forecast on slowing car sales
RE
11/05NISSAN MOTOR : Group reports October 2019 U.S. sales
AQ
11/05NISSAN MOTOR : Maxima and Altima rated top performers in IIHS pedestrian crash p..
AQ
11/05NISSAN MOTOR : Canada announces 2019 All-Canadian TITAN football team
AQ
11/04NISSAN MOTOR : upgrades NV300 and NV400 vans
AQ
11/02Senior Nissan Executive Departs -- WSJ
DJ
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
11/01Waymo tests 'rider only' service and looks beyond robo-taxis
RE
11/01Peugeot's turnaround driver, Tavares, faces his biggest challenge
RE
11/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, PSA, Facebook, Apple
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 779 B
EBIT 2020 165 B
Net income 2020 150 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 750 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 702,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.91%25 204
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.75%195 494
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.28%98 965
DAIMLER AG16.14%63 143
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.77%54 622
BMW AG2.97%52 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group