Nissan CEO eyes first talks with new Renault chairman on Thursday - NHK

01/29/2019 | 11:34pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa is aiming to hold his first face-to-face discussion with new Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on the sidelines of an alliance meeting in the Netherlands on Thursday, NHK reported.

"I want to use the opportunity as much as possible to talk with him," Saikawa told reporters on Wednesday in footage aired on the Japanese public broadcaster.

A Nissan spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The regular alliance meeting for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will be the first attended by Senard since he replaced Carlos Ghosn as chairman of the French automaker last week.

Ghosn was indicted in Japan for financial misconduct and removed from his roles at the three automakers, threatening the future of the partnership he transformed into a global industrial giant over two decades.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in a Tokyo jail, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest in November.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.19% 665 End-of-day quote.16.26%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.20% 918.5 End-of-day quote.7.29%
RENAULT 1.66% 61.31 Real-time Quote.12.39%
