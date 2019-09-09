Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Nissan CEO's resignation shows governance is functioning: Japan minister

09/09/2019

TOKYO (Reuters) - The resignation of Nissan Motor Co's chief executive is proof that corporate governance at the automaker is functioning properly, Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nissan said CEO Hiroto Saikawa would resign on Sept. 16, bowing to pressure after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 854 B
EBIT 2020 177 B
Net income 2020 169 B
Debt 2020 6 759 B
Yield 2020 5,70%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 2 632 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 758,95  JPY
Last Close Price 672,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-21.39%24 695
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%184 029
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.26%84 238
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%55 367
DAIMLER AG-1.10%53 675
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.61%45 062
