NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
News 
News

Nissan CEO says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA

03/27/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa speaks at a news conference in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Hiroto Saikawa said on Thursday he was not aware of discussions about the possibility that its French partner Renault SA was considering a bid for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

When asked by reporters whether he had heard about the talks, cited in a media report the previous day, Saikawa responded: "Not at all".

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Renault intends to restart merger talks with Nissan within 12 months, after which it would set its sights on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler.

Saikawa also said that the company would "seriously consider" recommendations by an external committee on how to improve Nissan's governance, after the group announced the findings of its investigation of the company.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.61% 13.432 End-of-day quote.3.22%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.31% 601 End-of-day quote.5.07%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -3.50% 925 End-of-day quote.8.05%
RENAULT 2.83% 58.49 Real-time Quote.7.22%
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
09:49pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chair..
RE
09:10pNISSAN MOTOR : New Nissan Dayz with ProPILOT technology goes on sale
PU
08:44pNissan CEO says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA
RE
12:44pNISSAN MOTOR : board receives governance improvement recommendations
AQ
11:46aNISSAN MOTOR : LEAF first electric car to pass 400,000 sales; Best-selling elect..
AQ
11:03aUPDATE2 : Nissan urged by governance panel to end Ghosn's era of one-man rule
AQ
08:35aUPDATE1 : Panel urges Nissan to abolish chairmanship in post-Ghosn management
AQ
07:51aNISSAN MOTOR : governance committee says Ghosn had too much power
AQ
07:47aRENAULT : aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT
AQ
07:33aURGENT : Governance panel proposes Nissan abolish post of chairman
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 728 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 465 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
P/E ratio 2020 7,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 4 046 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.05%36 584
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.17%199 469
VOLKSWAGEN-0.22%79 713
DAIMLER AG9.76%60 711
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.22%51 967
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.25%50 043
