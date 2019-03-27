Nissan CEO says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA

When asked by reporters whether he had heard about the talks, cited in a media report the previous day, Saikawa responded: "Not at all".

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Renault intends to restart merger talks with Nissan within 12 months, after which it would set its sights on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler.

Saikawa also said that the company would "seriously consider" recommendations by an external committee on how to improve Nissan's governance, after the group announced the findings of its investigation of the company.

