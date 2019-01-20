Nissan CEO says not at stage to discuss revising capital ties with Renault: Jiji

Log in
01/20/2019 | 08:35pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said he had not heard about a reported French proposal to integrate Nissan's management with France's Renault, adding that it was not the stage to discuss revising their capital ties, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday that a French government delegation had informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as telling journalists, during a visit to Cairo, that such a proposal was "not on the table now".

The reports come as ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn remains in detention following his Nov. 19 arrest and subsequent charges of financial misconduct, which he has denied.

(Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 792 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 526 B
Debt 2019 6 564 B
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,77
P/E ratio 2020 6,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 856 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD6.70%35 109
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.00%201 988
VOLKSWAGEN4.85%83 398
DAIMLER10.85%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.73%54 191
