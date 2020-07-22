Log in
Nissan Motor : 2020 NISMO Festival canceled

07/22/2020 | 01:06am EDT

2020/07/22

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. have decided to cancel this year's NISMO Festival.

The 23rd NISMO Festival, an annual fan appreciation event, was scheduled to take place Dec. 6 at Japan's Fuji Speedway. The decision to cancel this year's festival was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of fans, participating teams, exhibitors, and Nissan and NISMO employees.

Nissan and NISMO will make every effort to further improve the event for next year and beyond, in the hope that more fans than ever will look forward to and enjoy the NISMO Festival in the future.

Contact

Yasuko Onishi
Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.
+81-45-505-8522
yasuko_onishi@mail.nismo.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:05:06 UTC
