Nissan Motor : 2020 NISMO Festival canceled

2020/07/22

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. have decided to cancel this year's NISMO Festival.

The 23rd NISMO Festival, an annual fan appreciation event, was scheduled to take place Dec. 6 at Japan's Fuji Speedway. The decision to cancel this year's festival was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of fans, participating teams, exhibitors, and Nissan and NISMO employees.

Nissan and NISMO will make every effort to further improve the event for next year and beyond, in the hope that more fans than ever will look forward to and enjoy the NISMO Festival in the future.

Contact

Yasuko Onishi

Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.

+81-45-505-8522

yasuko_onishi@mail.nismo.co.jp

