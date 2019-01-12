Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Nissan Motor : A Top Nissan Executive And Ghosn Ally Resigns

01/12/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Adrienne Roberts

A top Nissan Motor Co. executive and ally of Carlos Ghosn resigned Friday, the company said, the first shake-up at the Japanese auto maker since the arrest of the former chairman.

José Muñoz, who went on a leave of absence a week ago, oversaw business strategy for Nissan's seven regional and business units and had direct oversight of the company's China operations.

His future had been in question following the Nov. 19 arrest of Mr. Ghosn in Japan and criticism from current Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who had blamed the company's recent profitability struggles on its U.S. strategy. Mr. Muñoz had been considered a potential successor to Mr. Saikawa.

Mr. Muñoz, in a statement posted on LinkedIn and confirmed by his spokesman, said he would continue to assist Nissan in its investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving Mr. Ghosn and colleague Greg Kelly. Messrs. Ghosn and Kelly have denied any wrongdoing.

"Unfortunately, Nissan is currently involved in matters that have and will continue to divert its focus," Mr. Muñoz said in the statement. Mr. Muñoz wasn't available for immediate comment, his spokesman said.

Nissan's investigation into alleged financial misdeeds by Mr. Ghosn has expanded since Mr. Ghosn's ouster as chairman at a Nov. 22 board meeting. The team looking into Mr. Ghosn's actions has grown to include over 100 people around the world, according to Nissan.

Mr. Ghosn, who was charged on Dec. 10 with failing to report his compensation accurately in Nissan's financial statements, has remained in a Tokyo jail since his arrest. Prosecutors on Friday hit Mr. Ghosn with fresh charges of abusing his position at the auto maker for personal gain.

Mr. Muñoz, a native of Spain, joined Nissan in 2004 and was named president of Nissan's Mexico operations five years later. Taking over as chairman of Nissan's North American operations in 2014, he led the car maker through robust growth and record U.S. sales.

He was appointed to the role of chief performance officer in 2016. Mr. Muñoz said in his statement he would explore new opportunities and is looking forward to remaining a part of the auto industry.

Write to Adrienne Roberts at Adrienne.Roberts@wsj.com

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 798 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 6,73
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 822 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 065  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD5.83%35 132
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN2.35%85 157
DAIMLER6.52%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.60%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
