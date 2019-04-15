Nissan Motor : All-new Nissan Sylphy unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019

SHANGHAI - The all-new Nissan Sylphy was unveiled today at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, sporting a new look and featuring the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies to give drivers increased connectivity, comfort and confidence.

With a new and more fuel-efficient powertrain, a wider stance, a lower center of gravity, improved aerodynamics and a roomy, luxurious interior, the new Sylphy delivers even better performance and an enhanced driving experience. Seamless connectivity features and a full suite of active safety technologies provide support for drivers.

'The all-new Nissan Sylphy represents the full landing of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in China,' said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. 'With an even more stylish design and advanced connectivity and safety technologies, the all-new Nissan Sylphy gives customers a whole new level of confidence and excitement, befitting of a leading family sedan.'

The all-new Nissan Sylphy, unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show

At first glance, the all-new Sylphy is characterized by its stance, which reflects the design concepts of 'vigor' and 'confidence.' The lower profile and streamlined exterior contribute to decreased wind resistance, with a drag coefficient of just 0.26 - equal to that of the Nissan GT-R. Signature Nissan features include the black grille with a three-dimensional V-motion design, bringing about a strong visual impact. The sides are defined by lean, striking proportions that create a sense of motion even when the car is stationary.

These dynamic exterior design cues hint at a number of key performance upgrades. The car is powered by the all-new Nissan HR16DE Gen3 intelligent drive engine with Xtronic transmission. The new powertrain technologies boost engine stability and fuel efficiency1 and provide a linear, smooth driving experience. Steering, suspension and body rigidity have also been enhanced to improve handling and deliver a more solid driving feel.

The wide stance and long wheelbase allow for a spacious cabin where up to five people can ride comfortably in soft, 3D Multilayer ergonomic seats. The interior comes in sporty black, light gray or tan. The tan version features a diamond-cut quilting pattern on the seats that adds a modern, luxurious feel.

Interior features that have been designed for increased comfort and convenience also include the three-outlet air conditioning system. Controlled by a single integrated switch, it supplies air separately to the left and right front seats and to the back seats. An 8-inch center color display and the 7-inch, high-definition thin-film transistor monitor, which shows drive information and readings from the car's sensors, are arranged inside the meter assembly for a smart, highly functional design.

Among the many Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies in the all-new Sylphy are seamless smartphone connectivity and intelligent voice command. The Integrated Dynamic Control Module uses targeted brake applications after the vehicle encounters a bump or undulation to immediately improve the level of the body, enhancing ride quality. Additional technologies to assist the driver include Intelligent Trace Control, Intelligent Ride Control and Emergency Brake for Pedal Misapplication.

Safety technologies such as Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driving Alert support the driver in anticipating and avoiding hazardous situations.

Nissan IMs and IMQ make China debut

Also making their China debut at the Shanghai show are the IMs and IMQ electrified concept cars.

First unveiled in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the 100% electric IMs defines a new vehicle segment - the elevated sports sedan. With an extended wheelbase and the battery located under the body, the concept car is characterized by its elevated, spacious cabin. In autonomous mode, the IMs offers completely hands-free operation. In manual mode, it delivers the exciting, high-performance drive that only an electric vehicle can provide.

The IMQ crossover is equipped with Nissan's e-POWER technology, which combines an electric drivetrain with a gasoline engine that generates electricity. Because the wheels are driven solely by the vehicle's electric motors, the IMQ delivers the same powerful and agile performance as a 100% electric car.

The Nissan IMs concept is making its China debut at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show

The Nissan IMQ concept crossover, featuring e-POWER technology

The models will be on display at the Nissan booth in Hall 7.2 throughout the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. The show runs from April 16-25 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

1) 4.9L/100km versus 5.2L/100km in previous model (based on China MIIT standards)

About Nissan in China

Nissan entered the Chinese market in 1973, and the brand has been developing rapidly in China since the 1990s. As the wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. based in Beijing, Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. manages Nissan's investment in China together with the parent company. Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng Motor Corporation. Under it, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, Dongfeng Infiniti Motor Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Venucia Motor Company mainly produce passenger vehicles, while Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co., Ltd. specializes in light commercial vehicles.

In calendar year 2018, Nissan sold more than 1.56 million vehicles in China, including imported vehicles, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

About Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company (Dongfeng Nissan)

Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Nissan) is a business unit of DFL, Nissan's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. Dongfeng Nissan is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and distribution of passenger vehicles in China.

