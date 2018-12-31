Nissan Motor : At Nissan, Saikawa Takes the Wheel

Company veteran must restore morale as he comes out of Ghosn's shadow

TOKYO -- He was called a "space alien" or "cyborg" for his Spock-like personality. As Hiroto Saikawa rose up through Nissan Motor Co.'s ranks over four decades, he revealed so little of himself to colleagues that many weren't even sure whether he was married.

It hardly mattered because Nissan's longtime leader, Carlos Ghosn, had enough star power for the entire executive team, traveling the globe from Davos to Detroit to deliver his message about Nissan's turnaround and his vision for cars of the future. At meetings, Mr. Saikawa would often parrot the boss and begin sentences with "Mr. Ghosn says," according to people who worked with both men.

Then, on Nov. 19, Mr. Ghosn was arrested for alleged financial crimes and the 65-year-old Mr. Saikawa, who has worked at Nissan his entire adult life, was thrust suddenly into sole leadership of one of the world's major auto makers.

In 2019, Mr. Saikawa faces challenges that would tax even the most charismatic executives. He must restore morale at a divided company where some Ghosn loyalists retain their positions, while repairing relations with Nissan's biggest shareholder, Renault SA of France, which since Mr. Ghosn's fall has been sending chilly signals to Mr. Saikawa about his handling of the crisis.

He must also overcome the "Brutus" label affixed to him by some critics who accuse Mr. Saikawa of orchestrating a coup against his former boss when his own job was threatened. People familiar with the probe of Mr. Ghosn for alleged financial crimes say that Mr. Saikawa wasn't told until prosecutors had been pursuing the case for months.

Inside Nissan, managers have witnessed the impact on Mr. Saikawa. At a late-night news conference on the day of Mr. Ghosn's arrest, Mr. Saikawa made rare references to his own emotions, saying he felt confused and angry. Days later, at a meeting with Nissan managers about the arrest, Mr. Saikawa choked up at several points and was unable to continue speaking, according to a person who attended.

The lives of the two executives -- who are just four months apart in age -- first crossed paths in 1999 when Nissan was facing potential bankruptcy. Mr. Ghosn came to Japan to lead Renault's bailout of Nissan, and soon he was leaning on Mr. Saikawa, an English-speaking graduate of the elite University of Tokyo who was ready to put in long hours to help Mr. Ghosn carry out radical change.

Mr. Saikawa helped oversee joint purchasing of parts between Nissan and Renault. The purchasing department is considered a proving ground for Nissan employees because cost-cutting is an overriding concern in the auto industry. Mr. Saikawa's success at cutting costs got him a promotion in 2007 to head operations in the U.S., the source of most of Nissan profits. In 2009, Mr. Saikawa was put in charge of Asia, which included China operations, where Nissan is betting for growth.

His style was unorthodox for a Japanese executive with ambitions for the top. He would rarely attend group dinners or go out for drinks, the norm in many Japanese companies, according to people who worked with him. One said he drew a sharp line between business and personal meals. Few colleagues knew that he has a wife and three children, now grown.

"You don't know what he's thinking," said a person who worked alongside Mr. Saikawa for years.

Instead of office conviviality, he preferred socializing at parties he hosted at home, to which few Nissan colleagues received invitations. A Nissan executive who attended one such gathering said Mr. Saikawa was a different person there, pouring drinks and joking. This person says Mr. Saikawa enjoys walking his dog.

At the office, Mr. Saikawa was a stern enforcer of Mr. Ghosn's plans, people who worked with him recall. He was known to lash out during meetings at those he thought were underperforming -- a trait Mr. Ghosn shared -- but was much calmer one-on-one, willing to listen sympathetically, some of the people said.

In 2013, Mr. Saikawa became chief competitive officer, making him the number two executive at Nissan. He took a co-CEO role with Mr. Ghosn in 2016 and, in April 2017, finally became CEO on his own as Mr. Ghosn stepped back from Nissan to focus on the alliance with Renault, where he remains CEO.

Even after reaching the top, Mr. Saikawa remained in Mr. Ghosn's shadow. In Japan, companies often hold an inaugural press conference for new chiefs at which they share details about family and hobbies, grist for profiles in the next morning's papers. Mr. Saikawa avoided that. In a 2017 interview, he called Mr. Ghosn a "charismatic hero" who rescued the company, saying he hoped to emulate Mr. Ghosn's management style.

But over the next 18 months, differences between the two began to emerge. Mr. Ghosn was fond of specific numerical targets, believing they were easy to understand and helped focus workers. Mr. Saikawa has said he wishes to avoid hard targets, favoring more broadly defined goals of improved profitability.

Investors saw Mr. Saikawa as a natural successor to Mr. Ghosn, but thought his tenure would be limited to assisting in preparing the alliance for Mr. Ghosn's retirement. Recently, they have called into question his leadership after an overzealous effort to slash costs in the U.S. in April caused sales to crater.

And some within Nissan resented Mr. Ghosn for letting Mr. Saikawa take all the heat for quality scandals at Nissan plants in Japan that began late last year, even though the problems dated to Mr. Ghosn's time as CEO.

By the fall of 2018, each man was harboring a secret. Mr. Ghosn was maneuvering to oust Mr. Saikawa, according to people with knowledge of the matter, believing Mr. Saikawa had botched a turnaround of the U.S. business and failed to stem quality-related issues at Nissan's Japanese factories.

Mr. Saikawa, meanwhile, learned in October of a secret internal investigation led by a handful of Nissan executives, say people familiar with probe. Mr. Saikawa's initial reaction to the findings was disbelief, said one person who was present when he was briefed on them. Mr. Saikawa immediately formed a formal investigation team to examine the accusations independently. Roughly a month and a half later, Nissan helped coordinate Mr. Ghosn's arrest by Tokyo prosecutors.

Since then, Mr. Saikawa has gone from being one of Mr. Ghosn's most ardent public advocates to a vocal critic. Mr. Saikawa has said Mr. Ghosn was too powerful and his long tenure led to insufficient oversight of his actions.

The sudden reversal in Mr. Saikawa's view of his former boss has led to accusations of betrayal by allies of Mr. Ghosn and Greg Kelly, the former Nissan representative director arrested with him. Mr. Kelly's wife, Dee, said in a video released shortly before Christmas that Mr. Saikawa and others at Nissan had "dishonorable motives" and were "behind this scheme to frame Greg."

Rejecting charges that he had carried out a coup, Mr. Saikawa said, "This is about eliminating significant misconduct."

Messrs. Ghosn and Kelly were charged on Dec. 10 with understating Mr. Ghosn's compensation on Nissan financial statements. His lawyer has said Mr. Ghosn denies wrongdoing, and Mr. Kelly has said he is innocent.

There are early signs that Mr. Saikawa is successfully rallying the troops. At a large meeting a week after Mr. Ghosn's arrest, Mr. Saikawa laid out mistakes he believed Mr. Ghosn had made and his proposed improvements in governance. Nissan employees, according to people who heard the talk, broke into applause when Mr. Saikawa had finished.

