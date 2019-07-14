Nissan Motor : Buemi earns Nissan e.dams' first Formula E victory

Buemi earns Nissan e.dams' first Formula E victory

NEW YORK - Nissan has scored its first Formula E electric street racing championship victory with Sebastien Buemi taking a 'lights-to-flag' win in the New York E-Prix today.

The victory was another key milestone for Nissan e.dams which earlier today broke the record for the most pole positions by a single team in a Formula E season (six) and extended its record for the number of Super Pole appearances by a single team in a season to 15.

Buemi was fastest in his qualifying group, stunned the opposition in Super Pole to earn the top spot by 0.412 of a second and then led every lap of the race to take the win in the penultimate round of the ABB FIA Formula E championship.

Not even a late-race safety car period could deter Buemi charge to the checkered flag.

The result is the fourth podium in succession for Nissan e.dams and the third in a row for Buemi who finished second in Berlin, Germany and third in Bern, Switzerland in the past two rounds.

Buemi now has 13 Formula E victories and 15 pole positions - both records for the championship. Remarkably, Nissan e.dams becomes the ninth different team to win in Formula E this season.

Nissan e.dams has risen to third place in the teams' points championship and Buemi is now fourth in the driver title with one race remaining tomorrow. The Nissan Swiss driver is mathematically still in contention for the driver's championship but would need to earn the pole, take the win and hope the three rivals ahead of him fail to score in Sunday's final round.

'We've had pole positions, we've had podiums but to finally get the win and have Nissan on the top step of the podium is something I don't think I'll forget for the rest of my life,' Nissan global motorsport director, Michael Carcamo said.

'The team has put in the work, and they really deserve this. Everyone at Nissan, e.dams, and NISMO have put in such an amazing effort, and we're thrilled.

'We all want to dedicate this win to Nissan e.dams team principal Jean-Paul Driot who has been suffering some health issues this year. We would have loved to have him here with us this weekend, but I'm sure he is thrilled with the result.'

The final round of the season five Formula E championship will be raced tomorrow on the Brooklyn street circuit.

Nissan is using Formula E to demonstrate the power and performance of its electric vehicle technology - a key part of the company's Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision.

The makers of the world's best-selling electric vehicle, Nissan's new LEAF e+ is now available in European markets and like the 'Gen2' Formula E car - it has more power and more range than its predecessor.

In conjunction with the New York E-Prix, Nissan yesterday presented CONVERGE, a provocative conversation on the future of technology at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn. Industry leaders gathered to discuss how tomorrow's adventures will be amplified and electrified through innovative technology and forward-thinking design.

DRIVER QUOTES

Sebastien Buemi

'I'm quite emotional because it has been more than two years between victories. I really wanted to win today for Nissan e.dams team principal Jean-Paul Driot who hasn't been doing well lately with health issues and this win is for him.

'The safety car actually helped me in the end. Early in the race, my crew told me we were doing well on energy management compared to the guys behind me. In the end, it was similar to Rome - I had to slow down a little to cross the line after the 45-minute mark, so we didn't have to do an extra lap.

'We're actually in contention for the championship, but qualifying will be difficult because we will be in group one. That won't be easy, but the track will be the same, the conditions will be the same - we'll give it our best shot and see what happens.

'A big thank you must go to my guys on the Nissan e.dams team - we've been so close, so often earlier this year and I'm really pleased for them.'

Oliver Rowland

'I made a mistake on my qualifying lap, and that really cost me in the end. I started making good progress, and my race pace was strong.

'I was coming through the pack and made it up to 11th but (Edoardo) Mortara came across my nose and put me into the wall, and we had some damage.

'I could have ended up sixth or seventh if it wasn't for that. I know my car is quick because I was fastest in practice two, and now we have another chance to do it again tomorrow.

'Seb did a brilliant job today, and I'm really pleased for the team - hopefully, it is my turn tomorrow.'

