Nissan Motor : DNAF president speaks at Auto Finance Summit Asia 2018

SHANGHAI, China - George Leondis, the president of Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Company (DNAF), a joint venture between Nissan Motors and Dongfeng Motors, addressed the Auto Finance Summit Asia 2018 held in Shanghai in September. In his comments, Leondis spoke highly of the Chinese auto industry and pledged to continue investing in the future of the Asian market.

'We are very confident about China, its economy, the auto market, the aspiring people and the government strategies and policies,' said Leondis 'There is so much growth and opportunity in China. It has great potential for the young generation to prosper, and DNAF is pleased to be part of the growth of the market and enhancement of peoples' lives.'

With the theme of 'Working Closely with OEM Partners to Extract Value,' Leondis spoke to around 100 representatives - mainly executives from banks, leasing companies, auto finance peers, Fintech and industry software providers. The event has been held in the United States for the last two decades; this was the first time the event was held in the Asian market.

Leondis introduced DNAF's experience navigating the joint venture structure, driving sales for its manufacturing partner and raising funding from capital markets. He said DNAF will continue to work with its brand partners Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Venucia, Dongfeng Infiniti, and Dongfeng Renault to drive value for their customers and contribute to the sustainable development of the market.

About DNAF

Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Co., Ltd. (DNAF) was established on October 26, 2007 in Shanghai, China. The shareholder proportion of DNAF now is: NML, 29.75%; DFG, 35.00%; NCIC, 21.25%; and DFL, 14.00%. By end of 2017, DNAF served five OEMs and around 1,500 dealers. Total asset exceeded RMB 40 billion with around 500 employees.

Business scope of DNAF

Provide loan services for purchase of automobiles

Provide loan to auto dealers for the purpose of procurement of automobiles and operating facilities (including loans for the construction of show rooms, purchase of spare parts and maintenance equipment, etc.)

Auto financial leasing (except for leaseback business)

Selling or repurchasing receivables of auto loan and auto financial lease to or from financial institutions

Selling and handling residual value of leased autos

Engaging in consultancy and agency services related to auto purchase financing activities

Engaging in equity investment related to auto finance business after approval

Issuing financial bonds after approval, interbank lending and borrowing, borrowing from financial institutions

Contact

Wang Yue

Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

wangyue@nissanchina.cn

Li Hongbin

DNAF

lihongbin@df-nissanfc.com

