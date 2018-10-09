Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nissan Motor : DNAF president speaks at Auto Finance Summit Asia 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:23pm CEST

George Leondis, the president of Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Company (DNAF), a joint venture between Nissan Motors and Dongfeng Motors, addressed the summit in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China - George Leondis, the president of Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Company (DNAF), a joint venture between Nissan Motors and Dongfeng Motors, addressed the Auto Finance Summit Asia 2018 held in Shanghai in September. In his comments, Leondis spoke highly of the Chinese auto industry and pledged to continue investing in the future of the Asian market.

'We are very confident about China, its economy, the auto market, the aspiring people and the government strategies and policies,' said Leondis 'There is so much growth and opportunity in China. It has great potential for the young generation to prosper, and DNAF is pleased to be part of the growth of the market and enhancement of peoples' lives.'

With the theme of 'Working Closely with OEM Partners to Extract Value,' Leondis spoke to around 100 representatives - mainly executives from banks, leasing companies, auto finance peers, Fintech and industry software providers. The event has been held in the United States for the last two decades; this was the first time the event was held in the Asian market.

Leondis introduced DNAF's experience navigating the joint venture structure, driving sales for its manufacturing partner and raising funding from capital markets. He said DNAF will continue to work with its brand partners Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Venucia, Dongfeng Infiniti, and Dongfeng Renault to drive value for their customers and contribute to the sustainable development of the market.

About DNAF
Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Co., Ltd. (DNAF) was established on October 26, 2007 in Shanghai, China. The shareholder proportion of DNAF now is: NML, 29.75%; DFG, 35.00%; NCIC, 21.25%; and DFL, 14.00%. By end of 2017, DNAF served five OEMs and around 1,500 dealers. Total asset exceeded RMB 40 billion with around 500 employees.

Business scope of DNAF

  • Provide loan services for purchase of automobiles
  • Provide loan to auto dealers for the purpose of procurement of automobiles and operating facilities (including loans for the construction of show rooms, purchase of spare parts and maintenance equipment, etc.)
  • Auto financial leasing (except for leaseback business)
  • Selling or repurchasing receivables of auto loan and auto financial lease to or from financial institutions
  • Selling and handling residual value of leased autos
  • Engaging in consultancy and agency services related to auto purchase financing activities
  • Engaging in equity investment related to auto finance business after approval
  • Issuing financial bonds after approval, interbank lending and borrowing, borrowing from financial institutions

Contact

Wang Yue
Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
wangyue@nissanchina.cn
Li Hongbin
DNAF
lihongbin@df-nissanfc.com

For more information about Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s products, services and our commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan-Global.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and view our latest videos on YouTube.

Get more information about Nissan in China here.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 14:22:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
04:23pNISSAN MOTOR : DNAF president speaks at Auto Finance Summit Asia 2018
PU
04:33aNISSAN MOTOR : Qashqai delivers a new level of performance in Europe
PU
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : Police identify man who died in 3-vehicle crash on Big Isle
AQ
10/08THE SECRET WEAPON SUVS HOPE WILL KEE : Making older drivers feel younger
AQ
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : Two New Hampshire residents dead after wrong-way driver going 100..
AQ
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : Johan Cruijff ArenA recognized at the prestigious T3 Awards 2018;..
AQ
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : and INFINITI announce sales results for September, 2018 from regi..
AQ
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : showcases its cutting-edge model line-up for its consumers at Aut..
AQ
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : Johan Cruijff ArenA recognized at the prestigious T3 Awards 2018
AQ
10/08NISSAN MOTOR : and the American Red Cross mobilize the Ultimate Service TITAN; '..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
10/04U.S. Yield Surge Puts Investors On Edge (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Yield Surge Puts Investors On Edge 
10/04Cadillac tops Tesla in automated driving test 
10/03GM and Honda to partner on autonomous vehicles 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 882 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 540 B
Debt 2019 6 811 B
Yield 2019 5,48%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
P/E ratio 2020 6,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 4 359 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 173  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-8.23%38 527
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%201 949
VOLKSWAGEN-11.69%84 154
DAIMLER-22.88%67 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-11.47%57 479
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%53 253
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.