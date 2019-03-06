Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn case shines harsh light on Japan's 'hostage justice'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:11am EST
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The high-profile case of ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has shone a light in Japan on what critics call "hostage justice", in which suspects can be held for months after arrest, but any reforms will likely be incremental and slow.

Ghosn, a former titan of the global auto industry, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was released on bail of 1 billion yen ($9 million) on Wednesday after being held for more than 100 days following his Nov. 19 arrest by prosecutors on suspicion of under-reporting his compensation.

In a scenario common in Japan's justice system, Ghosn was arrested two more times on fresh suspicions, including aggravated breach of trust, each time allowing prosecutors to keep him in custody and interrogate him without his lawyers being present.

The term "hostage justice" refers to holding the suspect in custody while pressing for the "ransom" of a confession.

Ghosn's case has sparked harsh international criticism of Japan's justice system, in which 99.9 percent of people charged with crimes are convicted.

"The affair was reported abroad and many Japanese know that the Japanese criminal justice system is not necessarily at a global standard," wrote former Tokyo District Court judge Takao Nakayama in the Nikkei business daily.

"In that sense, the Tokyo prosecutors opened a Pandora's box," he wrote. The article was part of a full-page spread headlined "What should be fixed in Japan's 'hostage justice'."

Granting bail after indictment and ahead of trial is rare for suspects who, like Ghosn, maintain their innocence, with the stated reason being fears the defendant would flee, tamper with evidence or seek to sway witnesses.

Ghosn had to agree not only to stay in Japan but to having surveillance cameras placed at his residence and to limits on his mobile phone and computer use. His first two requests for bail were rejected.

"I do think that this has made the whole system, that most Japanese on the street don't really know exists, much more visible and much more vulnerable to criticism," said Tokyo-based lawyer Stephen Givens.

Domestic civil rights groups and lawyers including the Japan Federation of Bar Associations have long criticised a system they say gives too much power to prosecutors and is too reliant on confessions, some later found to have been forced and false.

ASKING QUESTIONS

Ordinary citizens - and media - often equate arrest with guilt.

"Japan is a country that respects authority and I think most people assume that when somebody is arrested, that there's a reason for that," Givens said.

"Media ... are of that view - although I do think that some of the mainstream media are beginning to ask questions and present other views."

Prosecutors have defended the system.

"Each country has its own culture and systems," said Shin Kukimoto, a deputy public prosecutor, at a news conference in December.

"I'm not sure it's right to criticise other systems simply because they are different."

High-profile cases involving forced confessions periodically attract public attention, although no outcry has been sustained.

In a possible sign the issue was creeping onto the public radar even before Ghosn's arrest, a private broadcaster launched in 2016 a television drama called "99.9 Criminal Lawyers" about defence lawyers fighting the odds against acquittal. The title refers to the conviction rate.

Still, there is caution over prospects for change.

"I'm sceptical and it depends on what you mean by 'change'," said Colin Jones, a law professor at Kyoto's Doshisha University.

"Courts are institutionally subject to foreign pressure. The trend has been a gradual increase in the rejection of detention warrants and we might see a trend towards incremental change," he said.

(Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Linda Sieg
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.60% 21596.81 Real-time Quote.9.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.33% 940.1 End-of-day quote.9.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
05:11aNISSAN MOTOR : Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn case shines harsh light on Japan's 'hostage..
RE
04:57aCARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Tokyo jail, vows to fight 'meritl..
RE
04:54aOusted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Tokyo jail, vows to fight 'meritless' charges
RE
03:51aTHE LATEST : Ghosn release allows 'free and serene' defense
AQ
03:23aNISSAN MOTOR : Former Nissan chairman Ghosn released after posting bail
AQ
03:04aTHE LATEST : AP journalists see Ghosn leave detention
AQ
02:53aNISSAN MOTOR : Japanese media report that Nissan Motor's former chairman, Carlos..
AQ
02:50aFrench finance minister welcomes Ghosn's release from jail
RE
02:48aGhosn Pays Bail, Sets Up Release -- WSJ
DJ
12:25aNISSAN MOTOR : ex-chair Ghosn posts bail, awaiting release in Tokyo
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 750 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 479 B
Debt 2019 6 575 B
Yield 2019 6,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,70
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 3 968 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 029  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD9.81%35 485
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.93%192 828
VOLKSWAGEN11.01%88 276
DAIMLER AG15.25%63 956
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.43%55 364
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE6.17%55 131
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.