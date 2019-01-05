Log in
Nissan Motor : Executive to Take a Leave

01/05/2019 | 02:48am EST

José Muñoz, a close Ghosn ally, had been seen as a potential successor to the CEO 

By Sean McLain

TOKYO -- One of Nissan Motor Co.'s top executives, José Muñoz, is taking a leave of absence, the company said Saturday, the first shake-up of top management in the wake of the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Mr. Muñoz oversees the business strategy of Nissan's seven regional and business units, and in April took direct oversight of the company's China operations -- a key focus area for the Nissan.

But Mr. Muñoz's performance had come under scrutiny from Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has singled out Nissan's U.S. strategy to grow market share as a source of the company's current struggles with profitability.

Mr. Muñoz's future at Nissan has been in question in the wake of Mr. Ghosn's arrest on Nov. 19. Mr. Muñoz was a close ally of Mr. Ghosn and had been considered a potential successor to Mr. Saikawa.

Mr. Muñoz is taking a leave of absence to assist the company on tasks "arising from recent events," a Nissan spokesman said. He didn't provide additional details. Nissan's investigation into alleged financial misdeeds by Mr. Ghosn has expanded since Mr. Ghosn's ouster as chairman at a Nov. 22 board meeting. The team looking into Mr. Ghosn's actions has grown to include over 100 people around the world, according to Nissan.

Mr. Muñoz was due to appear on Nissan's behalf at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week and at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit later this month. He no longer will attend either event, the Nissan spokesman said.

Mr. Muñoz couldn't be reached for comment.

Mr. Ghosn had planned to replace Mr. Saikawa at a board meeting, blaming his handpicked successor for having slashed sales in the U.S. while failing to jump-start profitability. Some at the company saw Mr. Muñoz as next in line for the CEO position, according to people familiar with the discussions.

But Messrs. Saikawa and Muñoz were increasingly at odds following the former's appointment as CEO in 2017, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Ghosn pushed to grow sales volume to 14 million units across the alliance between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motor Corp. However, Mr. Saikawa said he didn't want to set sales targets in line with Mr. Ghosn's plans, saying he preferred broader targets on cash flow and profits.

In an interview last year, Mr. Muñoz said Nissan wouldn't be setting numerical targets but said Mr. Ghosn's targets would be hit.

Mr. Muñoz spearheaded a strategy in 2011 to increase both global market share and operating margin to 8% by 2017. Nissan fell short of both targets, except in the U.S., where a team led by Mr. Muñoz briefly hit the market-share target.

A nuclear engineer by training, Mr. Muñoz joined Nissan in 1999. He rose to lead Nissan's operations in his native Spain, before becoming head of Nissan's Mexico operations in 2009. Mr. Muñoz was tapped to lead Nissan's North American operation in 2014.

In late 2016, Mr. Muñoz was appointed chief performance officer, in charge of ensuring the company hit growth targets.

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com

