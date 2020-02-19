Nissan Motor : French prosecutors step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings

Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
02/19/2020 | 12:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut

French prosecutors said on Wednesday they had assigned a judge to formally investigate various allegedly suspect financial dealings linked to Renault, which a judicial source said were related to the carmaker's former boss Carlos Ghosn.

The prosecutor's office in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, said in a statement it was stepping up an investigation into an unnamed person on several charges, including for misappropriating assets.

It said suspect financial flows between Renault and a car dealership in Oman, as well as spending on trips and events, would be examined.

Prosecutors have previously said they had launched a preliminary probe into Ghosn over his use of the Versailles palace to organise a party. The judicial source confirmed a Versailles event was among those the judge would look into further.

Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on financial misconduct charges before fleeing to Lebanon last December, has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.61% 494.7 End-of-day quote.-21.56%
RENAULT 2.49% 31.715 Real-time Quote.-26.64%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 348 B
EBIT 2020 124 B
Net income 2020 100 B
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 975 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 504,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-21.56%17 632
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.07%191 824
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.90%92 254
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.98%49 172
DAIMLER AG-13.98%49 152
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.93%47 238
