Nissan Motor : GT-R50 by Italdesign comes to Crossing

YOKOHAMA, Japan - The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, the ultimate expression of the Nissan GT-R supercar, will be on display for a limited time at Nissan Crossing in Tokyo's Ginza district starting today.

The prototype model combines the GT-R's legendary performance with bespoke Italian craftsmanship. Nissan collaborated with Turin-based Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018.

The vehicle is arriving at Nissan Crossing after appearances in Europe and the U.S., including its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speedin England in July. It will be on display at Nissan Crossing until Nov. 25.

The Nissan GT-R50 is finished in special Liquid Kinetic Gray with distinctive Energetic Sigma Gold accents. Its hand-built 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT engine, enhanced by NISMO using its GT3 racing experience, delivers an estimated 720 ps and 780 Nm of torque.

The car's overwhelmingly positive reception has inspired the possibility of a 50-vehicle limited production run. The price tag for each custom-made car may start at about 117 million yen*.

The 1972 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R is a famous ancestor of the GT-R50.

Alongside the Nissan GT-R50, Seiko Watch Corp. will also show a special custom-made Grand Seiko Sports Collection Spring-Drive Chronograph GMT watch, featuring the GT-R50. Seiko's flagship salon, at Ginza Wako across from Nissan Crossing, will accept orders for the watch starting today.

Nissan Crossing is also showing the 1972 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R - a famous ancestor of the GT-R50 that was custom-built for the 1972 Tokyo Motor Show - as well as the Nissan Concept Vision 2020 Gran Turismo, a favorite among fans.

*) Based on an estimated price of 900,000 euros, at exchange rate as of Oct. 15

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign at Nissan Crossing:

Dates: Oct. 15 to Nov. 25 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Location: Nissan Crossing in Ginza, Tokyo

Contact: 03-3573-0523

Entry may be restricted if the venue becomes congested. Event location, timing, and content are subject to change without notice.

No parking is provided at Nissan Crossing. Please use public transportation.

Embed this cinemagraph on your website

Contact

Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield

+81-(0)45-523-5552

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand LinkedInand see all our latest videos on YouTube.