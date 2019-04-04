Nissan Motor : Ghosn Is Arrested In New Case

Nissan's former chairman says he is innocent and that he 'will not be broken'

By Peter Landers and Sean McLain

TOKYO -- Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested again in Tokyo early Thursday over new suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail.

Prosecutors descended on Mr. Ghosn's Tokyo apartment in an early-morning move and said he was arrested on suspicion of breach of trust, meaning abuse of his position at Nissan for personal gain.

Prosecutors said they suspected that on several occasions between 2015 and 2018, Mr. Ghosn arranged for a company he personally controlled to receive a portion of money that Nissan sent to an overseas distributor. Of a total $15 million sent by Nissan to the distributor, Mr. Ghosn is suspected of personally receiving $5 million, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors didn't name the distributor or the country, but people familiar with the matter said earlier this week Nissan has investigated whether Mr. Ghosn funneled millions of dollars in company funds through a distributor in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, for personal use. Nissan investigated whether the Omani company helped Mr. Ghosn obtain a yacht and whether it helped fund an investment company partly owned by Mr. Ghosn's son, they said.

"My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary," Mr. Ghosn said in a statement released by a representative Thursday. "Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me."

Earlier in the week, a lawyer for Mr. Ghosn, Jean-Yves Le Borgne, said of the Oman allegations: "There is nothing here that can be criticized. These are normal payments linked to business."

Mr. Ghosn was released on bail March 6 after being charged with financial crimes. He was first arrested on Nov. 19.

Prosecutors can hold Mr. Ghosn for 48 hours after his arrest. After that, they need court permission to detain him for an additional 10 days and that period can be extended by a further 10 days with court approval. That means Mr. Ghosn could face questioning behind bars over the Oman matter for about three weeks. After that, prosecutors would have to decide whether to indict him on additional charges or release him.

Thursday's events came less than a day after Mr. Ghosn set up a Twitter account and tweeted that he planned to hold a news conference April 11 "to tell the truth about what's happening."

In his statement, Mr. Ghosn said, "After being wrongly imprisoned for 108 days, my biggest hope and wish today is for a fair trial."

Previously, Mr. Ghosn was charged with misstating deferred compensation on Nissan's annual financial statements submitted to regulators and funneling Nissan money to the business of a Saudi friend who helped him with a personal financial problem.

Mr. Ghosn has said he had hypothetical discussions about future compensation but the amount wasn't fixed and so it didn't have to be reported. He has said Nissan paid the Saudi company for "critical services that substantially benefited Nissan."

