NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
My previous session
Nissan Motor : Ghosn 'disappointed' at ban from Nissan meeting, wants to fulfil duties

0
03/12/2019 | 01:07am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn said he was disappointed that a Tokyo court had rejected his request to attend the car maker's board meeting on Tuesday, and that he was still willing to carry out his duties as a board member.

“Mr. Ghosn is disappointed that the Court denied his request to attend the Nissan Board of Directors meeting," according to a statement issued by a spokesman.

"As an elected member of the Board, Mr. Ghosn stands ready to fulfil his professional duties to the shareholders who elected him," the statement said.

"It is unfortunate that the meritless and unsubstantiated accusations against him have blocked his ideas and perspective from being deployed in service of the company he served for the past twenty years.”

Released on $9 million bail last week after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention centre, Ghosn faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade.

He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member.

(Reporting by William Mallard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.11% 921.6 End-of-day quote.7.65%
RENAULT 2.69% 58.73 Real-time Quote.7.66%
