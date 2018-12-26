Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Greg Kelly Is Released on Bail From Jail in Tokyo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Phred Dvorak and Peter Landers

TOKYO -- Former Nissan Motor Co. representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail Tuesday, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

A Tokyo court on Tuesday set a Yen70 million ($636,000) bail for Mr. Kelly and granted his request to be released, rejecting an appeal of that decision by prosecutors.

The court also set conditions on Mr. Kelly's release, barring him from traveling outside Japan and forbidding him from meeting with people involved in the case against him.

Mr. Kelly, who had been planning to have spinal surgery in the U.S. before he was arrested last month, is scheduled to get treatment in Japan, according to his Japanese lawyer.

In a statement, Mr. Kelly said he was innocent of the charges against him, and that he looked forward to winning back his honor in court and returning to his family, which lives in the U.S., as soon as he can. He said his time in jail was difficult because of his medical condition and he wanted to see a doctor immediately.

For Mr. Kelly, a 30-year Nissan veteran and top aide to Mr. Ghosn, the Christmas release ends a five-week detention -- largely isolated from outsiders aside from lawyers and consular officials.

Known inside Nissan as a troubleshooter who was fiercely loyal to Mr. Ghosn, Mr. Kelly was one of a handful of Americans to rise to a top executive position at the Japanese auto maker. At various points Mr. Kelly was in charge of corporate communications, personnel and the legal department.

Most recently, Mr. Kelly was one of only three Nissan representative directors -- board members with the power to sign documents for the company -- along with Mr. Ghosn and Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa. Nissan stripped Messrs. Ghosn and Kelly of that representative status on Nov. 22, although both remain directors.

Mr. Kelly's detention began Nov. 19, when Messrs. Kelly and Ghosn were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to understate Mr. Ghosn's pay on company filings. The pair were subsequently charged. Mr. Ghosn has also said he did nothing wrong, according to his lawyer.

That charge is part of a broader attempt by Japanese prosecutors and Nissan to show that Mr. Ghosn took advantage of his position at the top of Nissan to benefit himself.

Prosecutors have grilled Messrs. Ghosn and Kelly since their arrest, according to prosecutors, a common practice in Japan aimed at producing a confession. Detainees who are arrested by prosecutors can only be held 22 days at most without a chance at bail. Prosecutors arrested the pair again on a similar accusation when that first period ended, restarting the detention clock.

When a Tokyo court on Dec. 20 refused to extend that detention for the full 22 days, prosecutors moved to arrest Mr. Ghosn again on suspicion that he shifted personal losses to Nissan. If proven, that could constitute "special breach of trust," a criminal violation under Japanese company law used when executives abuse their positions for personal gain.

Mr. Ghosn remains in jail without possibility of bail until Jan. 1, and his detention could be extended 10 more days after that. Mr. Ghosn's lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence and hopes to restore his honor at trial.

But Mr. Kelly wasn't rearrested, setting the stage for Tuesday's release on bail.

Messrs. Kelly and Ghosn still face months of litigation. The pair may still be indicted on the suspicion of underreporting Mr. Ghosn's compensation that sparked their second arrest.

Write to Phred Dvorak at phred.dvorak@wsj.com and Peter Landers at peter.landers@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
09:22aNISSAN MOTOR : executive linked to Ghosn case released on bail
AQ
08:48aNISSAN MOTOR : Greg Kelly Is Released on Bail From Jail in Tokyo
DJ
08:04aNissan's Kelly examined at Japanese hospital after securing bail
RE
05:55aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and export results for November 2018
PU
04:03aNISSAN MOTOR : asks staff not to contact ousted chairman Ghosn, aide Kelly
AQ
12/25NISSAN MOTOR : Aide to ex-Nissan chief Ghosn released after month in Japanese ja..
AQ
12/25Nissan's Kelly released on bail as Tokyo court rejects prosecutors' plea
RE
12/25UPDATE6 : Ghosn aide Kelly released on bail over 1 month after arrest
AQ
12/25NISSAN MOTOR : American exec Greg Kelly released on bail in Japan
AQ
12/25THE LATEST : Nissan American executive Kelly released on bail
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 737 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 573 B
Yield 2019 6,77%
P/E ratio 2019 6,22
P/E ratio 2020 5,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 3 700 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 066  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-25.83%33 821
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-16.73%190 010
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 396
DAIMLER-33.88%57 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-29.78%48 031
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.