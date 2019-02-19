Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Honda says to hold news conference, after news of UK factory closure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:01am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor said on Tuesday it will hold a news conference at 0800 GMT, a day after a British lawmaker said the Japanese car maker will announce the closure of its only British factory, in another blow to UK's auto industry before Brexit.

Shutting the Swindon factory in southern England - Honda's second plant closure in 2022 - will result in 3,500 job losses, Justin Tomlinson, a Conservative lawmaker, told Reuters on Monday.

Honda said Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo will attend the news conference on Tuesday. It said the conference will address a change in operational structure.

If Honda says it is shutting the factory, it will be one of several automakers reassessing their presence in the UK and Europe.

Two weeks ago bigger Japanese rival Nissan cancelled plans to build its X-Trail sport utility vehicle in Britain.

Last month, Britain's biggest automaker Jaguar Land Rover, and Ford Motor Co separately announced sweeping job cuts in Europe.

For Honda, declining demand for diesel vehicles, tougher emissions regulations and uncertainty over Britain's expected departure from the European Union next month have clouded its manufacturing prospects in the region.

(Reporting by Chang Ran-Kim and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.03% 3003 End-of-day quote.7.25%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.40% 948.1 End-of-day quote.10.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:01aNISSAN MOTOR : Honda says to hold news conference, after news of UK factory clos..
RE
02:25aUK car production - Who builds what and where?
RE
02/18Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
RE
02/18URGENT : Honda to close Swindon car plant in Britain in 2022: source
AQ
02/18GHAND NISSAN : Financial results of Ghandhara Nissan Limited for Quarter ended D..
AQ
02/18NISSAN MOTOR : camper trailer uses recycled electric car batteries to fuel off-g..
AQ
02/18Renault Alliance Invests in Chinese Electric-Vehicle App Maker
DJ
02/17NISSAN MOTOR : Kick-start your creativity with the all new Nissan KICKS from Ara..
AQ
02/17NISSAN MOTOR : governance committee to propose limits on chairman post
AQ
02/16NISSAN PANEL TO RECOMMEND OUTSIDE DI : Nikkei
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 763 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 506 B
Debt 2019 6 545 B
Yield 2019 5,99%
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 4 002 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 027  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD10.75%36 147
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%195 068
VOLKSWAGEN2.75%82 787
DAIMLER9.78%61 151
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%52 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.