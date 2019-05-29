Log in
Nissan Motor : INFINITI to refocus operations to drive sustainable profitable growth

05/29/2019 | 03:49am EDT

Hong Kong - INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. (IML) announced today a strategic plan that will provide greater efficiencies and enhance collaboration with parent Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. as INFINITI electrifies its portfolio over the next three years.

As part of the plan, IML will relocate its global headquarters from Hong Kong to Yokohama, Japan, in mid-2020, where Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered. The relocation will further integrate IML with global design, research and development and manufacturing functions based in Japan. This connection is crucial as INFINITI ramps up development of its battery electric and e-POWER offerings. This move also will help increase efficiencies across the business in a hyper-competitive, disruptive industry.

The plan will continue to prioritize INFINITI's largest growth markets of North America and China - while the INFINITI regions of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Asia and Oceania continue to grow as well. INFINITI will continue to operate independently developing its unique, premium brand identity and at the same time creating more operational efficiencies by sharing architecture, technologies and back-office functions with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong was the ideal location for INFINITI to evolve its unique brand identity and to better understand the Chinese market. IML has been headquartered in Hong Kong since 2012.

INFINITI will electrify its portfolio, discontinue diesel offerings and focus its resources on its best opportunities. The Company will place more focus on its SUV lineup in North America, bring five new vehicles to China over the next five years and work to improve quality of sales and residual value. These actions are all part of INFINITI's vision to become a top challenger brand in the premium segment.

Currently, about 180 employees are based in INFINITI's Hong Kong office. The Company will assist employees who do not relocate to Japan.

ENDS

About INFINITI:
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., with representation in markets around the world, will electrify its portfolio in the next three years. The INFINITI brand, launched in 1989, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITI.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contacts:

INFINITI Communications

Trevor C. Hale
General Manager, Global Communications
M: +852 9664 1271
trevor.hale@infiniti.com
www.infiniti.com

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:48:03 UTC
