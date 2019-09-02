Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Japan and France to explore cooperation on auto technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 07:06am EDT
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire shakes hands with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko after a meeting around Renault-Nissan at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and France on Monday said they had agreed to share information and explore deeper cooperation in next-generation auto technology, a move that could also be aimed at repairing the strained alliance between Nissan and Renault.

In a statement, Japan's trade ministry said the two governments had agreed to start talks to bolster possible cooperation in areas such as automated driving, batteries and electric vehicles (EV).

They agreed to discuss policy towards sharing information, supporting transformation of the auto industry environment and exchanging opinions about potential further cooperation in industrial policy for the automotive industry, according to a memorandum of cooperation released by the ministry.

Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire have also confirmed the need to support the alliance between Nissan and Renault, the Japanese ministry said.

Automakers around the world are struggling to meet breakneck growth of an industry that has been transformed by the rise of electric vehicles, ride-hailing and autonomous driving.

Nissan's alliance with Renault, which is partially owned by the French state, has been shaken following the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by David Dolan; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.74% 656.4 End-of-day quote.-23.33%
RENAULT -0.54% 51.88 Real-time Quote.-4.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
07:06aNISSAN MOTOR : Japan and France to explore cooperation on auto technology
RE
08/30NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for July 2019
AQ
08/30NISSAN MOTOR : ProPILOT golf ball turns every driver into a pro; Inspired by the..
AQ
08/30NISSAN MOTOR : invents self-driving golf ball that finds the hole with every sho..
AQ
08/29Ivory Coast, Toyota sign assembly plant deal
RE
08/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip As Worries Weigh In Investors
DJ
08/28NISSAN MOTOR : announces leadership change in North America
AQ
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/27NISSAN MOTOR : ProPILOT golf ball turns every driver into a pro; Inspired by the..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 884 B
EBIT 2020 188 B
Net income 2020 173 B
Debt 2020 6 754 B
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 2 569 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 767,11  JPY
Last Close Price 656,40  JPY
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-23.33%24 182
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.62%184 228
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.17%81 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.88%52 954
DAIMLER AG-6.98%50 250
BMW AG-13.99%43 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group