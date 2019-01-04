Nissan Motor : José Muñoz to Take Leave of Absence

By Sean McLain

TOKYO -- One of Nissan Motor Co.'s top executives José Muñoz, is taking a leave of absence, the company said Saturday, the first shake-up of top management in the wake of the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Mr. Muñoz oversees the business strategy of Nissan's seven regional and business units, and in April took direct oversight of the company's China operations -- a key focus area for the Nissan.

But Mr. Muñoz's performance had come under scrutiny from Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has singled out Nissan's U.S. strategy to grow market share as a source of the company's current struggles with profitability.

Mr. Muñoz's future at Nissan has been in question in the wake of Mr. Ghosn's arrest on Nov. 19. Mr. Muñoz was a close ally of Mr. Ghosn and widely considered a successor of Mr. Saikawa.

DEVELOPING STORY; MORE TO COME

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com