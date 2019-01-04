Nissan Motor : José Muñoz to Take Leave of Absence--Update

By Sean McLain

TOKYO -- One of Nissan Motor Co.'s top executives José Muñoz, is taking a leave of absence, the company said Saturday, the first shake-up of top management in the wake of the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Mr. Muñoz oversees the business strategy of Nissan's seven regional and business units, and in April took direct oversight of the company's China operations -- a key focus area for the Nissan.

But Mr. Muñoz's performance had come under scrutiny from Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has singled out Nissan's U.S. strategy to grow market share as a source of the company's current struggles with profitability.

Mr. Muñoz's future at Nissan has been in question in the wake of Mr. Ghosn's arrest on Nov. 19. Mr. Muñoz was a close ally of Mr. Ghosn and widely considered a successor of Mr. Saikawa.

Mr. Ghosn had planned to replace Mr. Saikawa at a board meeting, blaming his handpicked successor for having slashed sales in the U.S. while failing to jump-start profitability. Some at the company saw Mr. Muñoz as next in line for the CEO position, according to people familiar with the discussions.

But Messrs. Saikawa and Muñoz were increasingly at odds following the former's appointment as CEO in 2017.

As Mr. Ghosn pushed to grow sales volume to 14 million units across the alliance between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motor Corp. However, Mr. Saikawa refused to set sales targets in line with Mr. Ghosn's plans, saying he preferred broader targets on cash flow and profits.

In discussions last year, Mr. Muñoz said Nissan wouldn't be setting numerical targets, but said Mr. Ghosn's targets would be hit.

