NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Nissan Motor : LEAF e+ takes the stage at CES

01/09/2019

LAS VEGAS - Nissan is showing its newest electric vehicle offering at CES in Las Vegas - the Nissan LEAF e+, which boasts additional power and range.

The 'e+' refers to the increased energy density of the model's battery pack despite a similar pack size as the LEAF, and the higher output of the powertrain. The new LEAF e+ powertrain adds to the car's range by approximately 40%, ensuring that there's a Nissan LEAF to meet the driving needs of a wider range of customers.

Equipped with advanced technologies including the ProPILOT*1 semiautonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving, the LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The LEAF e+ carries over most of the LEAF's design. Subtle clues to its e+ designation include a revised front fascia with blue highlights and an 'e+' logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid. Inside, a spacious, highly functional interior delivers a quality, high-tech feel. Vibrant blue contrast stitching for the steering wheel, seats and door trim accentuate the car as a Nissan electric vehicle.

The Nissan LEAF e+ is also on display at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama, Japan. It's scheduled to join the LEAF at Nissan dealerships in Japan in late January 2019. U.S. sales are expected to begin in the spring of 2019, and European sales will start in mid-2019.

CES 2019 runs from Jan. 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan welcomes all attendees to its display (6906) in the North Hall.

*1 Called ProPILOT Assist in the U.S.

Contact

Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 02:53:00 UTC
