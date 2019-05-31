Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Mexico urges Trump to back down on 'unfair' tariff threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
Trucks are seen arriving at a border customs control to cross into U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Friday urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to back down from threats to impose tariffs on its exports to the United States, in a dispute over migration that could create a major economic shock for Mexico.

Trump said he will introduce punitive tariffs on June 10 if Mexico does not halt the flow of illegal immigration from Central America to the United States, battering Mexican financial assets and hurting stocks worldwide.

The ultimatum from Trump is the biggest foreign policy test to date for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who during his six months in power has consistently sought to deflect the U.S. president's barbs and avoid embroiling himself in a confrontation.

"I tell all Mexicans to have faith, we will overcome this attitude of the U.S. government, they will make rectifications because the Mexican people don't deserve to be treated in the way being attempted," Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular morning news conference.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an influential business lobbying group, is looking at ways to challenge Trump's move, including legal options, an official with the organization said on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said he believed Trump would understand that tariffs were not the way to resolve the matter, but urged Mexicans to unite around his government to face the challenge.

Trump said on Thursday he would ratchet up tariffs unless Mexico stopped people from illegally crossing into the United States. The plan would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports starting on June 10 and increase monthly, up to 25% on Oct. 1.

Such a plan would deliver a heavy blow to Mexico's economy, which relies heavily on exports to the United States of goods from avocados and tequila to televisions and cars made by companies such as Ford and Nissan. Mexico sends around 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

Mexico's main stock index fell more than 2% after opening on Friday, and the peso currency was down 3% against the dollar.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Twitter called the treatment of Mexico "unfair" and said it made "no economic sense for anyone."

Trump, who is already in a trade war with China, sought to turn up the pressure on Mexico again on Friday.

"Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem. Time for them to finally do what must be done!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro said he believed Mexico would respond "very favourably and very quickly".

Ebrard is to travel to Washington to work on convincing the U.S. government that Trump's measures were in neither country's interest, and show that Mexico was making progress containing migration, Lopez Obrador said.

Pledging to exercise "great prudence" in seeking a resolution to the dispute, the Mexican president said he did not want to involve the World Trade Organization for now.

Since taking office in December, Lopez Obrador has urged Trump to help him tackle migration by promoting economic development in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, where most of the migrants apprehended on the U.S. border come from.

A veteran leftist who won a landslide election victory in July 2018, Lopez Obrador has shied away from foreign policy entanglements, preferring to leave diplomacy to Ebrard.

Though Lopez Obrador again stressed the need for diplomacy on Friday, he has in the past offered pointed criticism of Trump over migration policy. He was adamant that he had the support of Mexicans living both in Mexico and the United States.

Lopez Obrador in early 2017 likened Trump's attitude towards migrants to Nazi Germany's persecution of Jews.

In a letter responding to Trump's announcement on Thursday, Lopez Obrador called Trump's policy of America First "a fallacy" and accused him of turning the United States into a "ghetto" that stigmatized and mistreated migrants.

U.S. officials say the immigration system is being overwhelmed by thousands of migrants, many of whom turn themselves over to border officials to claim asylum in the United States. Border facilities are straining to handle large numbers of people and many children.

At least six migrant children have died in U.S. custody or shortly after being released. Apprehensions of migrants on the southwest border hit another record high last month, with 98,977 people arrested.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City, Andrea Shalal and Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Susan Thomas and Alistair Bell)

By Dave Graham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.77% 9.475 Delayed Quote.26.93%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.44% 775.8 End-of-day quote.-9.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:29pNISSAN MOTOR : Mexico urges Trump to back down on 'unfair' tariff threat
RE
12:23pTrump's Mexican tariffs threat sends shudders through autos sector
RE
11:19aNISSAN MOTOR : electrifies UEFA Champions League Final in Madrid
PU
11:10aTrump's Mexican tariffs threat sends shudders through autos sector
RE
10:14aRenault board to review FCA merger move on Tuesday
RE
07:43aUPDATE1 : Nissan CEO, FCA chairman to hold talks over Renault merger
AQ
06:59aNISSAN MOTOR : Regarding reduction in compensation of CEO Hiroto Saikawa
PU
04:45aAutomakers tremble in Asia as Trump threatens Mexico tariffs
RE
04:03aAuto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
05/30Nissan's technology could pay in Renault-FCA deal -sources
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 394 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 346 B
Debt 2020 6 622 B
Yield 2020 5,97%
P/E ratio 2020 9,06
P/E ratio 2021 7,12
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capitalization 3 274 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 884  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-9.38%30 053
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.33%196 787
VOLKSWAGEN3.10%80 384
DAIMLER AG3.03%56 326
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.10%49 388
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.11%46 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About