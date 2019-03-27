Nissan Motor : New Nissan Dayz with ProPILOT technology goes on sale

Log in
03/27/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - The all-new Nissan Dayz, the first minivehicle to offer ProPILOT semiautonomous driving assistance technology1, goes on sale in Japan today.

The completely refreshed model makes an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies available in a kei car for the first time. Combining features such as the stress-reducing ProPILOT system with enhanced comfort and convenience, the all-new Nissan Dayz is designed to transform the experience of driving a minivehicle.

'The all-new Nissan Dayz will change the typical perception of kei cars,' said Asako Hoshino, senior vice president of Nissan. 'It will bring the performance, excitement and safety-enhancing features of our most advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, such as ProPILOT, to even more customers.'

Nissan has sold about 430,000 Nissan Dayz since the first-generation model went on sale in 2013.

Advanced technologies

The all-new Nissan Dayz joins the Nissan LEAF, Serena and X-Trail among the lineup of models offering ProPILOT in Japan. The technology reduces driver stress by providing semiautonomous assistance with acceleration, steering and braking during single-lane driving on the highway.

Other advanced technologies in the new Nissan Dayz include Intelligent Emergency Brakes, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication, Intelligent Around View Monitor, High Beam Assist, and the Helpnet2 advanced automatic accident reporting system.

New powertrain

The model features a newly developed engine and Xtronic continuously variable transmission. Available on select grades, the newly designed S-Hybrid powertrain is equipped with a new lithium-ion battery that significantly enhances power performance and fuel efficiency3.

Comfort and convenience

The new platform for the Nissan Dayz allows for a spacious cabin and luggage compartment within the size limitations of a kei car. It is also the first minivehicle with Nissan's Zero Gravity seats, designed to reduce fatigue from sitting.

The suspension features larger shock absorbers and highly responsive valves. Reduced engine noise and optimized positioning of sound insulation and absorption materials combine to ensure top-level quietness.

Design

The exterior proportions of the all-new Nissan Dayz create a sense of sturdy reliability. A feeling of modernity and unity characterizes the interior, with features such as a two-row instrument panel, detailed 3D patterns and intuitive air-conditioning controls.

In addition to the standard-series Nissan Dayz, Nissan is also offering the Nissan Dayz Highway STAR series of dynamic, sporty models. Highway STAR models feature multi-reflector LED headlights arranged in two rows and a crystal-cut grille.

The all-new Nissan Dayz is available in 17 colors, including four two-tone schemes. Customers can coordinate the wide range of body colors with an interior color of their choice.

Nissan Dayz Bolero

Autech Japan Inc., an affiliate of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., is also introducing the Nissan Dayz Bolero, based on the all-new Nissan Dayz, in Japan today.

Nissan Dayz Bolero

For the Bolero, the front grille and rear door finishers have been changed to dark chrome. The car is fitted with White Pearl door handles and door mirrors4, as well as exclusive 14-inch white aluminum wheels. It comes in seven body colors, with three two-tone schemes for the white roof.

The interior features soft leather and tricot combination seats with coordinating Mauve Pink and white tones, as well as Brown Pink for the instrument panel and leather-bound steering wheel.

Retail price

Recommended retail prices for the all-new Nissan Dayz, including consumption tax, start at about 1.27 million yen.

1) Available on select grades
2) Requires subscription to NissanConnect. When Intelligent Emergency Brakes is selected, the emergency call service cannot be selected.
3) Nissan Dayz Highway STAR X ProPILOT Edition: 21.2 km/L （WLTC standard）; 28.6 km/L (JC08 standard). Features that contribute to improvements in fuel efficiency include a newly developed engine, S-Hybrid, newly developed CVT, X-Trail design with superb aerodynamic performance, and reduction in vehicle weight.
4) If body color is White Pearl, door handles and door mirror will be Chrome Pink.

Contact
Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 01:09:06 UTC
