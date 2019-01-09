Log in
Nissan Motor : Note takes 2018 sales crown in Japan

01/09/2019 | 10:54pm EST

Customers embrace innovative e-POWER technology; Nissan Serena is top-selling minivan

YOKOHAMA, Japan - The Nissan Note was Japan's best-selling car in 2018 as customers embraced its innovative e-POWER electrified powertrain, which also helped make the Nissan Serena the most popular minivan.

The Nissan Note e-POWER Medalist Black Arrow. The e-POWER system helped the Nissan Note top Japan's registered vehicle sales in 2018.

Nissan sold 136,324 Note compact cars in Japan in the year that ended Dec. 31, topping registered vehicle sales rankings. The rankings exclude minivehicles and foreign brands.

The e-POWER system's popularity helped the Note become the first Nissan model ever to take the full-year sales crown. About 70% of Note customers opted for the system.

Nissan has sold more than 200,000 Nissan Note cars with e-POWER since introducing the technology in Japan in November 2016. The system features an electric drivetrain with a battery that's charged by a gasoline engine. Because the wheels are driven solely by an electric motor, e-POWER models offer the same smooth, instant acceleration and agile performance as a pure electric vehicle. The gasoline engine, used only to charge the battery, runs at an optimal speed at all times for maximum fuel efficiency.

The e-POWER system has been available in the Serena since March 2018. Nissan sold 99,865 Serenas in 2018, making it Japan's No. 1 minivan.

'Nissan's technologies are giving our customers a safer, more enjoyable and more convenient driving experience,' said Nissan Senior Vice President Asako Hoshino. 'You can expect even more to come.'

Note: Domestic new car sales figures are based on research by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivans are defined as domestically made vehicles for more than six passengers.

The Nissan Serena e-POWER Highway STAR V

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world's largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

###

Media contacts
Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:53:05 UTC
