Nissan Motor : Notice of appointment of Representative Executive Officer

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Oct. 8, 2019) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s board of directors today appointed current Nissan Senior Vice President and President of Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd. Makoto Uchida as representative executive officer and chief executive officer of Nissan.
In addition, the board appointed current Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as representative executive officer and chief operating officer of Nissan. Nissan Senior Vice President Jun Seki has been appointed to the position of vice- chief operating officer, reporting to Gupta.
The appointments are aimed to be effective no later than January 1, 2020.
Chair of the Board of Directors Yasushi Kimura said: "The board concluded that Uchida is the right leader to drive the business forward. Nissan's Nomination Committee led the nomination process and assessed candidates thoroughly in line with the new three- committee governance structure established in June. We expect Uchida to lead the company as one team, immediately focus on the recovery of the business and revitalize the company. We look forward to Gupta and Seki fully leveraging their expertise and experience to support the new CEO."
About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of
11.6 trillion yen. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.
Biographies
Makoto Uchida
Date of birth: July, 1966
Education
Mar
1991
Graduated from the faculty theology, Doshisha University
Career Profile
May
2019
Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Chairman of Management Committee for China (MC China),
President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.
Apr
2019
Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Management Committee for China (MC China),
President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.
Apr
2018
Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.
Nov
2016
Corporate Vice President, Alliance Purchasing, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Apr
2014
Program Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Sep
2012
Renault Samsung Motors
Apr
2006
Manager, RNPO, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Oct
2003
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Apr
1991
Joined Nissho Iwai Corporation
Ashwani Gupta
Career Profile
2019 Representative Executive Officer, COO, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation
2019 COO, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation
2017 ASVP, Alliance LCV Business
2014 VP, Global Head of LCV business unit
2011 PD, Datsun, NML
2008 DGM, Global Purchasing Strategy, Renault
2006 GM, Purchasing, Renault India
1996 Commodity buyer to Head of New Model Development, Honda Cars India / Honda Motor Japan
1992 Engineering and Purchasing in the private sector
