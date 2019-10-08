Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : Notice of appointment of Representative Executive Officer

10/08/2019

October 9, 2019

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Notice of appointment of Representative Executive Officer

At the board of directors meeting, the Company has resolved the appointment of Representative Executive Officer as below.

1.Reason of Appointment

To drive the business forward.

2. Responsibilities, name and brief personal record of Representative Executive Officer Representative executive officer, president and CEO Makoto Uchida

Number of

Shares of

Date of birth

Brief Personal Record

the

Company

Owned

Apr. 1991

Joined Nissho Iwai Corporation

Oct. 2003 Joined Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2014

Program Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nov. 2016

Corporate Vice President,

Alliance Purchasing, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

July 20, 1966

Apr. 2018

Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

2,000

President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd

May 2019

Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Chairman of Management Committee for

China (MC China),

President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.

(Current Position)

Representative executive officer, COO Ashwani Gupta

Number of

Shares of

Date of birth

Brief Personal Record

the

Company

Owned

1992

Engineering and Purchasing in the private

sector

September 15,

1996

Commodity Buyer to Head of New Model

1970

Development, Honda Cars India/ Honda

Motor Japan

2006

GM, Purchasing, Renault India

2008

DGM, Global Purchasing Strategy, Renault

2011

PD, Datsun, NML

2014

VP, Global Head of LCV BU

2017

ASVP, Alliance LCV Business

Apr. 2019

COO, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

Jun. 2019 Representative Executive Officer, COO,

Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

(Current Position)

3.Effective Date

No later than January 1, 2020

4. Other appointment

Please see attached release.

- END -

Nissan appoints new top leadership

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Oct. 8, 2019) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s board of directors today appointed current Nissan Senior Vice President and President of Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd. Makoto Uchida as representative executive officer and chief executive officer of Nissan.

In addition, the board appointed current Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as representative executive officer and chief operating officer of Nissan. Nissan Senior Vice President Jun Seki has been appointed to the position of vice- chief operating officer, reporting to Gupta.

The appointments are aimed to be effective no later than January 1, 2020.

Chair of the Board of Directors Yasushi Kimura said: "The board concluded that Uchida is the right leader to drive the business forward. Nissan's Nomination Committee led the nomination process and assessed candidates thoroughly in line with the new three- committee governance structure established in June. We expect Uchida to lead the company as one team, immediately focus on the recovery of the business and revitalize the company. We look forward to Gupta and Seki fully leveraging their expertise and experience to support the new CEO."

Biographies for Uchida, Gupta and Seki can be downloaded here.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of

11.6 trillion yen. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand LinkedInand see all our latest videos on YouTube.

###

Media contact

Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose +81-(0)45-523-5552koji-okuda@mail.nissan.co.jp

Biographies

Makoto Uchida

Date of birth: July, 1966

Education

Mar

1991

Graduated from the faculty theology, Doshisha University

Career Profile

May

2019

Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Chairman of Management Committee for China (MC China),

President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.

Apr

2019

Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Management Committee for China (MC China),

President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.

Apr

2018

Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.

Nov

2016

Corporate Vice President, Alliance Purchasing, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Apr

2014

Program Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Sep

2012

Renault Samsung Motors

Apr

2006

Manager, RNPO, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Oct

2003

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Apr

1991

Joined Nissho Iwai Corporation

Ashwani Gupta

Career Profile

2019 Representative Executive Officer, COO, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

2019 COO, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

2017 ASVP, Alliance LCV Business

2014 VP, Global Head of LCV business unit

2011 PD, Datsun, NML

2008 DGM, Global Purchasing Strategy, Renault

2006 GM, Purchasing, Renault India

1996 Commodity buyer to Head of New Model Development, Honda Cars India / Honda Motor Japan

1992 Engineering and Purchasing in the private sector

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:10:09 UTC
EPS Revisions
