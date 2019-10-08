Nissan Motor : Notice of appointment of Representative Executive Officer

2. Responsibilities, name and brief personal record of Representative Executive Officer Representative executive officer, president and CEO Makoto Uchida

At the board of directors meeting, the Company has resolved the appointment of Representative Executive Officer as below.

Nissan appoints new top leadership

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Oct. 8, 2019) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s board of directors today appointed current Nissan Senior Vice President and President of Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd. Makoto Uchida as representative executive officer and chief executive officer of Nissan.

In addition, the board appointed current Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as representative executive officer and chief operating officer of Nissan. Nissan Senior Vice President Jun Seki has been appointed to the position of vice- chief operating officer, reporting to Gupta.

The appointments are aimed to be effective no later than January 1, 2020.

Chair of the Board of Directors Yasushi Kimura said: "The board concluded that Uchida is the right leader to drive the business forward. Nissan's Nomination Committee led the nomination process and assessed candidates thoroughly in line with the new three- committee governance structure established in June. We expect Uchida to lead the company as one team, immediately focus on the recovery of the business and revitalize the company. We look forward to Gupta and Seki fully leveraging their expertise and experience to support the new CEO."

