Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nissan Motor : On NAFTA, Nissan U.S. chief says - 'We're heavily American'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:59pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Nissan's Vot speaks as the 2019 Nissan Altima is presented at the New York Auto Show in New York

DETROIT (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd North American division chief said on Tuesday that the Japanese automaker is awaiting details of the U.S.-Mexican trade agreement but is confident it can comply with its rules because it assembles around 1 million vehicles annually in the United States.

"We are not just importing cars from abroad... we are very, very, very heavily American," Denis Le Vot told Reuters during a visit to Detroit. "We have all the basics here; we're producing locally with local steel and local content."

Nissan makes a range of vehicles at plants in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi, including its popular Rogue crossover, Titan pickup trucks and the Altima midsize sedan. Nissan also builds a number of vehicles in Mexico, including the Sentra and Versa sedans.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he is prepared to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement, last month struck a bilateral trade deal with Mexico.

Talks are ongoing between the U.S. and Canadian governments to salvage NAFTA.

The deal with Mexico would require 75 percent of auto content to be made in the NAFTA region, up from the current level of 62.5 percent, and would require 40 percent to 45 percent of auto content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

Precise details on how those benchmarks would be calculated have not yet been published.

"We're working actively with the U.S. government and Mexican government to get all the details," Le Vot said. "Only when we get them can we say 'OK, this is what we have to do.'"

"We can only hope it's going to be good for business, good for suppliers and dealers, good for our employees and more importantly for the customer and the market," he added.

Le Vot said after a difficult transition last year to its new-year model vehicles, Nissan has reduced inventories and is poised to grow its retail market share in the second half of the year.

Nissan's inventory is currently around 230,000 vehicles, down from 300,000 vehicles a year ago. The company has also been reducing low-margin fleet sales and Le Vot said new vehicles like its small Kicks crossover and a revamped Altima should help boost sales.

"This is a very good opportunity to grow the retail market share," Le Vot said.

The automaker's U.S. sales rose 4.4 percent in August versus the same month in 2017, but are down 4.8 percent year to date.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Nick Carey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
08:59pNISSAN MOTOR : On NAFTA, Nissan U.S. chief says - 'We're heavily American'
RE
06:45pNISSAN MOTOR : Join Nissan at World Economic Forum and Women's Forum; Nissan wil..
AQ
06:44pNISSAN MOTOR : Super GT returns with GT-R stars headed to Sugo; Nissan's four GT..
AQ
11:48aEnvision has vision for Wuxi battery plant
AQ
09:26aNISSAN MOTOR : to start manufacturing Pick-Ups in Tunisia in March 2019
AQ
02:03aNISSAN MOTOR : Family of fatal crash victims suing Weatherford U.S.
AQ
09/10NISSAN MOTOR : aims to become automotive leader in Latin America
AQ
09/10NISSAN MOTOR : Downey nissan boosts social media interactions 627 percent with v..
AQ
09/10NISSAN MOTOR : CNB arrest 6 suspects of multi-drug trafficking, seized drugs fro..
AQ
09/10NISSAN MOTOR : CNB arrest 6 suspects of multi-drug trafficking, seized drugs fro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:54aChina auto sales fall for second straight month 
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
09/05Ford talks macro trends 
09/04Swedish Car Market Falls 32% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Taxati.. 
09/04Nissan August U.S. sales rose 3.7% 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 740 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 542 B
Debt 2019 6 782 B
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 4 326 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 191  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-8.23%38 802
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.67%192 979
VOLKSWAGEN-17.39%79 217
DAIMLER-23.02%67 676
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.60%61 166
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.52%51 323
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.