MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Tokyo
>
Nissan Motor Co Ltd
7201
JP3672400003
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
(7201)
Report
No quotes available
--
JPY
--.--%
04/07
CARLOS GHOSN
: Nissan considering claiming damages against Ghosn, CEO says
RE
04/07
NISSAN MOTOR
: Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's video to be shown Tuesday - Kyodo
RE
04/07
NISSAN MOTOR
: shareholders meet to vote on ousting ex-chair Ghosn
AQ
Analyst Recommendations
Nissan Motor : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's video to be shown Tuesday - Kyodo
0
04/07/2019 | 11:33pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - A video recorded by ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn will be shown Tuesday afternoon at a press conference to be held by his lawyer, Kyodo News reported.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Renault
,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Change
Last
1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
0.04%
944.1
10.28%
RENAULT
-0.34%
62.16
13.95%
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019
11 710 B
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
455 B
Debt 2019
6 590 B
Yield 2019
6,01%
P/E ratio 2019
8,15
P/E ratio 2020
7,46
EV / Sales 2019
0,90x
EV / Sales 2020
0,90x
Capitalization
3 985 B
More Financials
Name
Title
Hiroto Saikawa
Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube
Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami
Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas
Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
10.28%
35 652
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
10.68%
199 687
VOLKSWAGEN
7.08%
85 030
DAIMLER AG
22.00%
67 184
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
16.41%
54 674
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
4.37%
53 795
