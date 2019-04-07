Log in
Nissan Motor : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's video to be shown Tuesday - Kyodo

0
04/07/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - A video recorded by ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn will be shown Tuesday afternoon at a press conference to be held by his lawyer, Kyodo News reported.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.04% 944.1 End-of-day quote.10.28%
RENAULT -0.34% 62.16 Real-time Quote.13.95%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 710 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 455 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 3 985 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 001  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD10.28%35 652
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.68%199 687
VOLKSWAGEN7.08%85 030
DAIMLER AG22.00%67 184
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.41%54 674
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.37%53 795
