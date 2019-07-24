Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
Nissan Motor : Regarding Media report on Nissan's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019

07/24/2019 | 06:10am EDT

July 24, 2019

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Regarding Media report on Nissan's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019

Today, there was a speculative media report regarding Nissan's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. This article was not based on any announcements by the company.

Nissan expects the consolidated operating profit figure for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 to be close to the figure reported in the article. However, Nissan will announce the company's results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 tomorrow, July 25, 2019, following the resolution of its board of directors.

- END -

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 10:09:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 234 B
EBIT 2020 260 B
Net income 2020 245 B
Debt 2020 6 676 B
Yield 2020 5,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 3 029 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 813,95  JPY
Last Close Price 774,20  JPY
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-9.59%28 029
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 683
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%86 046
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%56 537
DAIMLER AG4.65%55 262
BMW AG ST-1.92%48 525
