Nissan Motor : Regarding Media report on Nissan's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019

July 24, 2019 Company Name Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Code No. 7201 Inquiry IR Department (TEL 045-523-5523)

Regarding Media report on Nissan's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019

Today, there was a speculative media report regarding Nissan's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. This article was not based on any announcements by the company.

Nissan expects the consolidated operating profit figure for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 to be close to the figure reported in the article. However, Nissan will announce the company's results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 tomorrow, July 25, 2019, following the resolution of its board of directors.

- END -