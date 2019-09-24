Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Regarding settlement agreement between Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

09/24/2019 | 02:12am EDT

September 24, 2019

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Regarding settlement agreement between Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and the United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

The Company has announced "Regarding settlement agreement between Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission" as attached.

- END -

Regarding settlement agreement between Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan) has entered into a settlement agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in an administrative tribunal action in connection with material misstatements regarding director compensation in Nissan's prior annual securities reports. The SEC approved the settlement and it is final.

The SEC's settlement order states that the perpetration of fraudulent conduct by former Chairman and Representative Director Carlos Ghosn, with substantial assistance from former Representative Director Greg Kelly, serves as the basis for Nissan's liability.

Under the settlement, Nissan has agreed to pay a $15 million penalty to the SEC.

As noted in the order, Nissan provided significant cooperation to the SEC and has promptly implemented remedial acts to prevent recurrence, including transitioning to a new governance structure with three statutory committees (audit, compensation and nomination). Nissan has also amended its securities reports for all relevant fiscal years.

Nissan is firmly committed to continuing to further cultivate robust corporate governance.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable

mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand LinkedInand see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:11:08 UTC
