Nissan Motor : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

The Financial Times reported this month that the Japanese automaker was considering exiting South Korea, as political and trade tensions between Tokyo and Seoul have led to a drop in Japanese product sales in the neighbouring country.

"We make it clear that Nissan Korea will continue its activities in South Korea, which is a strategically important market," Nissan Korea said in a statement.

Nissan Korea also said it will overcome "difficulties" by revamping its operations in Korea.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)