Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:03am EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - Nissan Motor's South Korean unit on Monday denied an earlier media report that the automaker may be pulling out of the country.

The Financial Times reported this month that the Japanese automaker was considering exiting South Korea, as political and trade tensions between Tokyo and Seoul have led to a drop in Japanese product sales in the neighbouring country.

"We make it clear that Nissan Korea will continue its activities in South Korea, which is a strategically important market," Nissan Korea said in a statement.

Nissan Korea also said it will overcome "difficulties" by revamping its operations in Korea.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -3.64% 685.9 End-of-day quote.-19.88%
RENAULT 0.21% 53.04 Real-time Quote.-2.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:03aNISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
RE
09/27Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09/27Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09/27TOMOMI NAKAMURA : Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
09/27GM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
09/27NISSAN MOTOR : Narrows Its CEO Hunt to 3
DJ
09/27TAKESHI NIINAMI : not interested in Nissan CEO job now
RE
09/27NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's wife says he may not get fair trial in..
RE
09/26Volkswagen names former Cadillac head De Nysschen as North America COO
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 810 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 165 B
Debt 2020 6 759 B
Yield 2020 5,59%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 2 684 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 751,05  JPY
Last Close Price 685,90  JPY
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa President, CEO & Representative Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Yamauchi COO & Representative Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-19.88%24 819
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.24%190 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.50%85 643
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.87%53 426
DAIMLER AG-1.15%53 152
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.43%46 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group