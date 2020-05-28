Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Spain aims to convince Nissan to change mind on Barcelona plant, hopes Renault stays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:20am EDT

By Belén Carreño and Ingrid Melander

Spain will do everything it can to get Nissan to reverse its decision to close its Barcelona plant, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.

Leaving the country would be expensive for the Japanese carmaker, Gonzalez Laya also said in an interview with Reuters.

Nissan announced on Thursday it would shut the plant, which employs about 3,000 workers, from December as part of a global restructuring plan to slash costs.

"We regret it and we will do everything we can to overturn that," Gonzalez Laya said.

The government had been making proposals to company over the past days and weeks and would keep trying to convince it, she said.

"We still believe even with their announcement that there is a way to continue this dialogue," she said.

The government has estimated that shutting its Barcelona plant could cost Nissan more than 1 billion euros and has said t it would be less expensive for Nissan to stay.

"There is a penalty to be paid by the company for moving out of Spain, it's stipulated in the contract that Nissan has with Spain," Gonzalez Laya said, without giving any details.

A foreign ministry official said Gonzalez Laya was refering to operating costs.

Gonzalez Laya said the government's main concern was preserving jobs at the plant. The workforce is about 3,000 people but about 25,000 could be indirectly affected.

"We have to continue fighting for it, which is what we will do. First with Nissan because at the end of the day our interlocutor today is Nissan, but maybe with other interlocutors," she said.

Gonzalez Laya also expressed frustration with Nissan.

"It is a company that at the beginning of the year has assured us that employment and operations in Barcelona would remain," she said.

She also said the government was awaiting a decision from Renault on its plants in Spain. Those plants are "state of the art" and she hoped this would convince the carmaker to remain invested in Spain, she said.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno and Ingrid Melander, Additional reporting by Paola Luelmo, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 8.16% 449.4 End-of-day quote.-29.35%
RENAULT -2.60% 21.92 Real-time Quote.-46.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
11:21aNISSAN MOTOR : Spain aims to convince Nissan to change mind on Barcelona plant, ..
RE
11:20aNISSAN MOTOR : Spain aims to convince Nissan to change mind on Barcelona plant, ..
RE
10:38aJapanese automakers' April sales halved
RE
10:37aNissan plans big cuts to go small after first loss in 11 years
RE
10:28aNissan plans big cuts to go small after first loss in 11 years
RE
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Turmoil continues for the airline sector
10:03aEXCLUSIVE : Nissan settles dispute with Indian state over unpaid dues - sources
RE
09:48aNissan workers protest against closure of Barcelona plant
RE
09:16aNissan and Renault Plan Post-Merger Integration Without a Merger -- Heard on ..
DJ
08:18aUPDATE2 : Nissan incurs 671 bil. yen loss in FY 2019, adds cost-cutting steps
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 978 B
EBIT 2020 -41 605 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 -53,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 1,01x
Capitalization 1 759 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 473,33 JPY
Last Close Price 449,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 229%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-29.35%15 085
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.63%172 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%81 085
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.28%45 037
DAIMLER AG-27.99%41 767
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.07%39 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group