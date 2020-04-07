Nissan Motor : Statement on Japanese government announcement of state of emergency measures regarding COVID-19

2020/04/08

YOKOHAMA, Japan - At Nissan, our primary focus is the safety of our employees and our communities.

At our operations in Japan, we have implemented a number of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including precautionary guidelines and remote work.

In line with the measures announced on April 7 by the Japanese government, the below actions will come into effect:

Office workers will be required to work from home, with the exception of work required onsite for business continuity. The number of employees onsite will be minimized, and when working onsite, employees are recommended to avoid public transportation as much as possible, follow the precautionary guidelines outlined by the company and maintain social distance.

Each production site will continue to operate to address market demand and will closely manage the safety and health of plant employees.

Nissan dealers in Japan will provide necessary customer support ensuring safety and peace of mind to customers. While dealers may scale down certain activities, they will ensure other means to provide onsite dealer service, vehicle and parts logistics and customer call centers to meet the needs of customers.

Nissan will provide regular updates to employees and stakeholders on developments and future actions.

