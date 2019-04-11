Nissan Motor : The Alliance establishes Joint Innovation Hub in China to accelerate technology development for new mobility

Renault and Nissan have established a new Research & Development hub in China, complementing their joint innovation labs in Silicon Valley, USA and Tel Aviv, Israel

The new lab in Shanghai is focused on developing technology for autonomous drive, connected and electric vehicles

The facility will enable the companies to leverage open innovation opportunities with Chinese start-ups and other partners

Technologies developed in Shanghai will be leveraged globally by Renault and Nissan

Renault and Nissan, the French and Japanese automotive alliance partners, today announced the establishment of a new research and development joint venture in Shanghai, China, the Alliance Automotive Research and Development (Shanghai), Ltd., which will be referred to as Alliance Innovation Lab Shanghai (AIL-SH). Renault and Nissan each hold 50% of this new entity which will conduct research and development focusing on autonomous drive, connected vehicles and electric vehicles. Technologies pioneered by the innovation hub will be potentially applied to Renault and Nissan vehicles sold in China and around the world.

'China is not only the world's largest auto market but is also at the leading edge of new technologies that will change the face of future mobility' said Takao Asami, Alliance SVP, Research and Advanced Engineering. 'From a strategic point of view, it is vital that the Alliance has a development hub in this thriving market, where the Alliance sold more vehicles than anywhere else in 2018. The knowledge and skills obtained here will be leveraged not just inside China but globally, helping to contribute to the demanding objectives of our Alliance 2022 mid-term plan,' Asami continued.

Kenju Kobayashi, the Alliance Global Director responsible for the AIL-SH, said: 'Shanghai is a leading hub for innovation in China for automotive related technologies and across a range of industries. By bringing together the talents of the Alliance with the range of expertise found in Shanghai and across China, we will be able to aggressively pursue open innovation that transcends industry boundaries and rapidly develop technologies driving the business growth of Alliance members.'

Under the Alliance 2022 mid-term plan, 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles are due to be launched by 2022, and 40 vehicles are to be introduced with different levels of autonomy and over 90% of vehicles will be connected cars globally. The plan also includes a commitment to operating robo-vehicle ride-hailing mobility services.

